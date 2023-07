NAP

Windsor - 14:20 - Back Sharp Power

No. 3 (3) Sharp Power (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 75

Sharp Power has shown all of his best form so far on an artificial surface, coming in for sustained support in a seven-furlong handicap at Lingfield 10 days ago and shaping well in defeat.

He pulled too hard on that occasion, but make good headway out wide and ran on all too late in the day. Sharp Power would have benefited from a stronger gallop that day and this return to six furlongs should suit, while his sole start on turf came in a much more competitive handicap than this at Goodwood and he wasn't disgraced.

NEXT BEST

Windsor - 16:10 - Back Mr Freedom

No. 5 (3) Mr Freedom SBK 11/8 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Sheena West

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 73

This is a strong race for the grade but Mr Freedom has looked a horse well ahead of his mark returned to the Flat recently, winning at Lingfield and over course and distance with a bit up his sleeve.

He did it nicely last time, produced to lead entering the final furlong and only having to be pushed out to seal the deal. The handicapper has raised him another 6 lb and he is now in a better race, but the way he travelled last time suggests that won't be a problem, and he remains a horse to keep on the right side.