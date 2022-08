NAP: Savrola can follow up

Savrola - 16:40 Windsor

Savrola has a good pedigree, bred to be useful, and he showed ability in his first three starts while also leaving the impression he was being brought along with handicaps in mind.

He progressed as expected when opening his account on handicap debut at Haydock last time, much shorter in the betting than on his previous three starts, and he showed a good attitude under pressure in the closing stages. That victory will have done him the world of good and he is just the type to kick on now for a yard that do so well with such types.

No. 5 (3) Savrola (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST: Ischia has more to offer

Ischia - 15:10 Windsor

Ischia is bred for speed and has shown much more in two starts so far this season, narrowly beaten by one who went on to win again on her reappearance over course and distance in June.

Admittedly, she wasn't in the same form on her all-weather debut at Lingfield last time, but she was awkward leaving the stalls and never really got into contention. The promise of her previous run at this track suggests she has more to offer and she could figure on a good mark.