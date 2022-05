NAP: Progressive Royal Aviation the one to beat

Royal Aviation - 19:10 Windsor

Royal Aviation was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups last year but didn't show anything on his sole start for Ralph Beckett. He has since improved with each start for his new yard, though, justifying good support to make a winning handicap debut at Kempton last month, and there should be even more to come. He drew clear in ready fashion that day and looks potentially well treated from 6 lb higher, so a big run is expected now back on turf.

No. 5 (4) Royal Aviation (Usa) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST: Crystal Delight looks promising

Crystal Delight - 19:40 Windsor

Crystal Delight is from an excellent family who the yard knows well - dam closely related to top-class Crystal Ocean - and he shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Leicester last month. He started a big price for one with his pedigree and he left the impression he was in need of the run both experience and fitness wise, travelling better than most and staying on gradually without being given a hard time. He looks a sure-fire improver now and will be hard to beat if improving as expected for a yard starting to hit top form.