Windsor Racing Tips: Qeyaady handicapped to strike

NAP: Qeyaady can build on recent promise

Qeyaady - 17:10 Windsor

Qeyaady was picked up cheaply by connections towards the end of last year, but he has a useful pedigree, and very much caught the eye back on turf over a mile and a quarter at this track last week. He missed the break on that occasion, but settled better than previously, and was caught behind a wall of horses travelling well when the race began to unfold. He had a lot of ground to make up as a result but finished with a flourish, shaping like a well-handicapped horse, and he is well worth another chance to confirm that back up in trip.

No. 11 (8) Qeyaady SBK 5/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Simon Dow

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST: Yummylicious capable of better on handicap debut

Yummylicious - 16:05 Windsor

Yummylicious is from a good family - a half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Legatissimo and out of a sister to top-class Fame And Glory - and she looks very interesting now sent handicapping for a top yard. She has progressed with each start so far, getting caught only late on and pulling clear of the remainder at Wolverhampton when last seen in December, and she looks attractively weighted from an opening mark of 76. There are some other unexposed fillies in the line-up, but she is bred to be much better than this, and is the type who could rack up a sequence this season.

No. 5 (1) Yummylicious SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 76

EACH-WAY: Repartee can come good for Tony Carroll

Repartee - 15:30 Windsor

Repartee was a useful juvenile - finished third in the Gimcrack - and won a listed contest in his three-year-old season over six furlongs at this track. Admittedly, he has been largely disappointing since, and was picked up by current connections for just 13,000 guineas, but he is potentially well treated back on turf on his old form. Tony Carroll is a shrewd operator who will likely find the key to him sooner rather than later and he will be competitive if returning to anything like his best under Tom Marquand.