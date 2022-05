NAP: Panama can open his account

Panama - 17:40 Windsor

Panama looked in need of the experience for much of his debut at Bath two weeks ago, but he very much caught the eye by the end, staying on strongly once the penny dropped to pass the post less than a length behind the winner. His strength at the finish suggests the step up in trip here will unlock more improvement and he should mount a bold bid to get off the mark at the second attempt. After all, Panama sets the standard judged on the form he showed at Bath and the nine newcomers in opposition make limited appeal on paper.

No. 7 (9) Panama SBK 2/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Rushford to build on last run

Rushford - 20:10 Windsor

Rushford took a big step forward when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Brighton three weeks ago, seemingly relishing the markedly longer trip as he kept going well to be beaten only two and a half lengths. That was a fair performance and he is entitled to strip fitter with that first run for eight months under his belt. Sir Mark Prescott has excelled with similar types in the past and Rushford should be well capable of winning races from a BHA mark of 68 before progressing through the ranks.

No. 3 (5) Rushford SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

EACH-WAY: Inver Park looks overpriced

Inver Park - 18:40 Windsor

Inver Park wasn't seen to best effect when third on the all-weather at Southwell last time, never managing to get on terms after being outpaced early in the straight. He is better judged on the form he showed when finding one too good on his previous start over this course and distance, shaping very well on his debut for George Boughey (formerly trained by Mick Quinn) as he passed the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner. He is on a good mark on that evidence and another bold bid seems assured in conditions which will suit him better than at Southwell.