NAP

Nifaliophobia - 18:05 Windsor

Nifaliophobia had shown little on his first four starts but he proved a different proposition when fitted with headgear at Doncaster last week, staying on well to get the verdict by a nose. There was a lot to like about how smoothly Nifaliophobia travelled into that contest before knuckling down and, with the visor unsurprisingly retained, this unexposed sort can defy a 5 lb rise in the weights.

No. 4 (3) Nifaliophobia (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 52

NEXT BEST

Hellavapace - 20:10 Windsor

Hellavapace has dropped to a career-low mark and her last two efforts suggest she is capable of taking advantage. Hellavapace showed the benefit of a recent run when third at Brighton in June and she backed that up when filling the same position at Chelmsford last month, beaten only by a couple who were played later in a race run at a strong gallop. She had worked quite hard to get handy from a wide draw so can have that effort marked up slightly and she can gain a deserved success off the same mark.

No. 3 (8) Hellavapace SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Tyler Saunders

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 51

EACH-WAY

Coloane - 17:35 Windsor

Coloane was too green to do herself justice on debut when fifth at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago but she showed ability, keeping on close home after being outpaced. Coloane has a speedy pedigree, being by Cotai Glory and out of a mare who has produced a couple of useful winning juveniles, so it would be little surprise to see her build markedly on her debut promise with that experience under her belt.