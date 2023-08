A Windsor NAP and Next Best selection

Windsor NAP - 19:00 - Back Mezon

No. 1 (2) Mezon (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.28 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Mezon showed her inexperience in the early stages of her debut at Leicester last month, running green and looking outpaced three furlongs out. However, she picked up strongly once getting the hang of things and finished with a flourish to lead close home and win by a head, clocking a good closing sectional in the process.

Mezon is likely to encounter quicker ground here so will need to be sharper, but she ought to have learned plenty from that debut and looks up to defying a 7 lb penalty, particularly with Conor Planas offsetting most of that rise with his 5 lb claim.

Windsor Next Best - 19:30 - Back Goblet of Fire

No. 6 (9) Goblet Of Fire SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 57

Goblet of Fire raised his game to get off the mark over an extended nine furlongs at Hamilton on his penultimate start, needing every bit of the extra furlong to prevail, and he took another step forward to follow up with more in hand at Yarmouth last month, appreciating the further step up in trip to a mile and a quarter.

Goblet of Fire travelled more comfortably at Yarmouth and, after making smooth headway, he was able to assert under a mostly hands-and-heels ride, drawing two and a quarter lengths clear. He should cope with this further step up in trip and, still going the right way, looks up to completing the hat-trick.