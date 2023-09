A Windsor NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Windsor NAP - 18:00 - Back Five Towns

No. 1 (4) Five Towns SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 80

Five Towns stepped up on previous efforts when finishing runner-up at Haydock last time and that form has been well advertised by the winner, Quick Change, going on to finish placed in a couple of listed events.

Five Towns impressed with how fluently she travelled on her first attempt at a mile, and while she carried her head a bit awkwardly under pressure the very fast ground at Haydock, described as firm by Timeform, offers an excuse on that score.

Conditions will be quick at Windsor, though probably not quite so fast as at Haydock and it's worth siding with Five Towns who still looks well treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights. She should still have more to offer after only five starts.

Back Five Towns @ 3.02/1 on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Windsor Next Best - 19:00 - Back Mrembo

No. 7 (4) Mrembo SBK 3/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Olivia Tubb

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 57

Mrembo ran badly when beaten a long way on her penultimate outing but she has largely been in good form since cheekpieces were applied and she bounced back to score at Bath on Thursday, seeming to relish the switch to front-running tactics.

Mrembo went with enthusiasm at the head of affairs and, after being driven three furlongs out, kept on well to score by a couple of lengths.

That looks like a solid piece of form for the grade and as the victory was achieved in an apprentice handicap she escapes a penalty here. Regular rider Olivia Tubb, who was aboard at Bath, retains the ride.