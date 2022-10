NAP: Enochdhu on a good mark

Enochdhu - 14:37 Windsor

Enochdhu was well backed for his nursery debut at Kempton last month and he duly proved himself well ahead of his mark, relishing the step up to a mile and proving very strong at the finish.

That was a well-run race and Enochdhu looked better the further he went, strongly pointing to him being well suited by this step up to a mile and a quarter. A subsequent 8 lb rise looks fair and he should prove hard to beat back on turf.

No. 4 (3) Enochdhu (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Wahraan has more to offer

Wahraan - 15:12 Windsor

Wahraan deservedly opened his account over a mile and a quarter at Pontefract last season and proved himself well ahead of his mark when following up by five and a half lengths at Newmarket from a 6 lb lower mark than what he races from today.

He shaped as though retaining all of his ability on his return from 12 months off at Newmarket in July on what was his first start since undergoing a gelding operation. That was a strong race and he remains relatively unexposed, especially at this trip, and he can take a step forward now.

No. 2 (9) Wahraan (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 92

EACH-WAY: Give My Mate Ted another chance

My Mate Ted - 17:32 Windsor

My Mate Ted showed improved form to open his account on all-weather debut at Kempton in August and did so with a fair bit in hand, so it may be worth forgiving him a lesser effort back at that venue last time.

He was far from disgraced on that occasion, not seen to best effect after enduring a wide trip and leaving the impression he was still in form. The handicapper has dropped him 4 lb since, while he now has a capable claimer taking a further 5 lb off, so he makes appeal from a handicapping perspective.