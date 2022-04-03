Windsor Racing Tips: Enlightenment can go in again

NAP: Improving sort has a strong chance

Enlightenment - 13:40 Windsor

Enlightenment was a relatively expensive purchase at the Breeze-Ups last year, but has been brought along gradually, not really given a hard time on her first three starts, though she landed sustained support on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton recently.

That was a race full of mostly exposed sorts and she proved much too good, making smooth headway from the home turn and picking her way through rivals in the straight. This is a stronger race but a subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient, and she is expected to prove very competitive once more now making her turf debut.

No. 8 (9) Enlightenment (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Mike Murphy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST: Good looking handicap debutant

Letter of The Law - 17:30 Windsor

Letter of The Law offered something to work on when finishing fourth on debut at Kempton in December but failed to build on that on his final start for Denis Quinn at Wolverhampton the following month.

He switched to this up-and-coming yard soon after, though, and shaped better than the bare result on his first start for George Boughey at Southwell in February. That was a steadily-run race and Letter of The Law was unable to get involved from the rear, but he wasn't knocked about, and is a potential improver on handicap debut. The step back up in trip will be in his favour and the booking of William Buick looks a positive move.

No. 14 (1) Letter Of The Law (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 66

EACH-WAY: Indian Creak can build on good course record

Indian Creak - 14:50 Windsor

Indian Creak made a winning reappearance over this course and distance from this mark last year and he may be up to repeating the feat.

He largely held his form well afterwards, too, closing the campaign with a solid third in a handicap at Newbury where he was one and a quarter lengths behind Bernardo O'Reilly. Indian Creak meets that rival on better terms now, but it is his record at this track which makes him of interest, while he represents a yard going along nicely too. He is well drawn and should give a good account under Tom Marquand who knows him well.