NAP: More to come from Eminency

Eminency - 17:35 Windsor

Eminency produced a promising first effort as he fared best of the newcomers in a novice event over this course and distance two weeks ago, keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner. That form sets the standard in this line-up and he seems sure to improve with the experience under his belt. There are a few interesting newcomers in opposition, but Eminency rates a very solid selection to open his account at the second attempt for Clive Cox.

No. 5 (9) Eminency (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Maybe Tonight is top on ratings

Maybe Tonight - 18:05 Windsor

Maybe Tonight shaped encouragingly when fourth on his handicap debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, finishing strongly from a poor position to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths. That was a big step in the right direction after 10 months off and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet after just four starts. There should certainly be races to be won with him from a BHA mark of 53 and he is top of the nine runners here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

No. 6 (2) Maybe Tonight SBK 6/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 53

EACH-WAY: Gherkin can go in again

Gherkin - 19:35 Windsor

Gherkin was a bit disappointing at Kempton last time, but it's far too soon to be writing him off after just one bad run. On his previous start he produced a career-best effort to win over this course and distance, asserting quickly in the final furlong to land the spoils by a length and a half. The manner of that victory suggests he can still be competitive from a 5 lb higher mark, so don't rule out another big run under man of the moment Rob Hornby.