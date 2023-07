NAP

Windsor - 18:15 - Back Cherry

No. 7 (7) Cherry SBK 8/11 EXC 1.63 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Ralph Beckett's well-bred Cherry should be hard to beat in her bid to get off the mark at the third attempt in Windsor's mile-and-a-quarter maiden. The Juddmonte-owned daughter of Dubawi from the family of Midday has been placed in both her novices to date, at Haydock last season and when returning at Chelmsford last month.

She was well backed in the latter race and shaped nicely in what looked a deep contest with plenty of big yards represented. Cherry still looked green but pulled clear of the rest in finishing a length and a quarter second to useful prospect Long Ago who has won again since.

NEXT BEST

Windsor - 18:45 - Back Tanmawwy

No. 1 (6) Tanmawwy (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 97

This is a good-quality sprint handicap which can go to top-weight Tanmawwy for Charlie Hills. He won three times last year, including over this course and distance, and shaped well on his reappearance when beaten a neck by Bernardo O'Reilly at Newbury in April. The form of that race has worked out well, and Tanmawwy, who was headed only late on after leading entering the final furlong, did well considering he raced closer to the strong pace than the more patiently-ridden winner.

Things haven't gone Tanmawwy's way since as the race wasn't run to suit him at Newmarket next time, while he got loose at the start of the Wokingham and had to be withdrawn from his intended run at Royal Ascot more recently, but he has good claims here.

EACH-WAY

Windsor - 20:15 - Back Bbob Alula

No. 2 (8) Bbob Alula SBK 16/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Bill Turner

Jockey: William Carson

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 55

Bill Turner's Bbob Alula comes with some risks attached but he's potentially well-enough handicapped to make some each-way appeal in a low-grade contest. Formerly an untrustworthy type, he did little wrong last season and picked up a couple of races at Lingfield and Brighton.

He looked rusty when returning from eight months off at Bath in May but if that run has brought him on, he's capable of going close now that he's back on the same mark as when touched off at Yarmouth and Brighton around this time last year. He's also reunited with William Carson who rode him for his latest success.