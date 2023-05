NAP

Antiphon - 14:09 Windsor

Antiphon produced a career-best effort when winning a handicap over six furlongs at this course last season and also landed good support when resuming winning ways at Brighton in August.

Admittedly, he has been a little hit and miss since, but left the impression he is working his way back to form when hitting the frame at Yarmouth 16 days ago, having every chance in the final furlong and giving way only late in the day. That was in heavy ground, so likely conditions shouldn't pose a problem, and the handicapper has dropped him 1 lb for that effort which means he is now back down to his last winning mark.

No. 1 (6) Antiphon (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Jockey: Mohammed Lyes Tabti

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST

Sparks Fly - 15:19 Windsor

Sparks Fly had been running to a similar level on the all-weather but she showed much improved form when opening her account over course and distance last week and she is ahead of her mark turned out under a penalty.

That was her first start on turf and testing conditions didn't seem to bother her, while she also relished the extra emphasis on stamina having her first start beyond seven furlongs. This race isn't much deeper and she will prove hard to beat if in the same form.