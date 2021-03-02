Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Seven No Trumps - 12:30 Wincanton

Seven No Trumps showed definite signs of ability when finishing third on his debut over hurdles at Ludlow in January, the only one to make any inroads on the first two who raced more prominently throughout. Seven Not Trumps seemingly wasn't suited by the sedate gallop which was set that day, so is worth marking up with that in mind, as he was far from knocked about. He looks a sure-fire improver now, and looks the one to side with in a race that is sure to throw up plenty of future winners.

No. 12 Seven No Trumps (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Duc Kauto - 13:00 Wincanton

Duc Kauto made a winning start over fences at this course over two miles in October 2019, and ran to a similar level in defeat on his next two starts that season. He has been sparingly raced since, shaping as though he was in need of the run when only fifth in a handicap chase at Newton Abbot in July. Duc Kauto takes a drop in class now, though, and based on his form last season, remains on a fair mark. This race lacks depth and a big run is expected.

No. 1 Duc Kauto (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 97

Akarita Lights - 15:10 Wincanton

This is competitive but the one who makes the most appeal is the lightly-raced Akarita Lights, who hasn't been with Ian Williams that long. He bounced right back to his best when filling the runner-up spot at Market Rasen in January, and that looks solid form as the winner has run well in defeat since, while the pair pulled well clear of the remainder. Akarita Lights has been raised 4 lb for that effort, but he could have even more to offer.