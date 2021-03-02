To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Wincanton hurdle
Timeform provide three best from Wincanton on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wincanton on Wednesday...

"This race lacks depth and a big run is expected..."

Timeform on Duc Kauto

Seven No Trumps - 12:30 Wincanton

Seven No Trumps showed definite signs of ability when finishing third on his debut over hurdles at Ludlow in January, the only one to make any inroads on the first two who raced more prominently throughout. Seven Not Trumps seemingly wasn't suited by the sedate gallop which was set that day, so is worth marking up with that in mind, as he was far from knocked about. He looks a sure-fire improver now, and looks the one to side with in a race that is sure to throw up plenty of future winners.

Duc Kauto - 13:00 Wincanton

Duc Kauto made a winning start over fences at this course over two miles in October 2019, and ran to a similar level in defeat on his next two starts that season. He has been sparingly raced since, shaping as though he was in need of the run when only fifth in a handicap chase at Newton Abbot in July. Duc Kauto takes a drop in class now, though, and based on his form last season, remains on a fair mark. This race lacks depth and a big run is expected.

Akarita Lights - 15:10 Wincanton

This is competitive but the one who makes the most appeal is the lightly-raced Akarita Lights, who hasn't been with Ian Williams that long. He bounced right back to his best when filling the runner-up spot at Market Rasen in January, and that looks solid form as the winner has run well in defeat since, while the pair pulled well clear of the remainder. Akarita Lights has been raised 4 lb for that effort, but he could have even more to offer.

Smart Stat

Tom Barton - 15:45 Wincanton

2 - Mrs S. Alner's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Seven No Trumps - 12:30 Wincanton
Duc Kauto - 13:00 Wincanton
Akarita Lights - 15:10 Wincanton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Winc 3rd Mar (2m5f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 March, 12.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mocacreme Has
Inishbiggle
Seven No Trumps
Will Carver
Broken Halo
Drumlee Watar
Famoso
Niteinshininarmour
Gentleman Kap
Maid On Mendip
Streets Of London
Opening Bid
Flick The Switch
Minella Beag
Get On Jeremy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Winc 3rd Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 March, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Duc Kauto
Baignard
Dont Be Robin
Five Star Getaway
Scaramucci
Bolving
Glorious Boru
AppleS Queen
Catlow
Bredon Hill Leo
Lawsons Thorns
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Winc 3rd Mar (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 March, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Soyouthinksoagain
Golden Emblem
Akarita Lights
Project Mars
Freddie Darling
Grand Lord
Dash Of Blue
Conceal
Guguss Collonges
Folly Gate
In Rem
Bellevarde Express
Soloist
Who Shot Jr
No Drama
Winter Spice
Counteract
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles