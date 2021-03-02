- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wincanton on Wednesday...
"This race lacks depth and a big run is expected..."
Timeform on Duc Kauto
Seven No Trumps - 12:30 Wincanton
Seven No Trumps showed definite signs of ability when finishing third on his debut over hurdles at Ludlow in January, the only one to make any inroads on the first two who raced more prominently throughout. Seven Not Trumps seemingly wasn't suited by the sedate gallop which was set that day, so is worth marking up with that in mind, as he was far from knocked about. He looks a sure-fire improver now, and looks the one to side with in a race that is sure to throw up plenty of future winners.
Duc Kauto made a winning start over fences at this course over two miles in October 2019, and ran to a similar level in defeat on his next two starts that season. He has been sparingly raced since, shaping as though he was in need of the run when only fifth in a handicap chase at Newton Abbot in July. Duc Kauto takes a drop in class now, though, and based on his form last season, remains on a fair mark. This race lacks depth and a big run is expected.
Akarita Lights - 15:10 Wincanton
This is competitive but the one who makes the most appeal is the lightly-raced Akarita Lights, who hasn't been with Ian Williams that long. He bounced right back to his best when filling the runner-up spot at Market Rasen in January, and that looks solid form as the winner has run well in defeat since, while the pair pulled well clear of the remainder. Akarita Lights has been raised 4 lb for that effort, but he could have even more to offer.
Smart Stat
Tom Barton - 15:45 Wincanton
2 - Mrs S. Alner's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Seven No Trumps - 12:30 Wincanton
Duc Kauto - 13:00 Wincanton
Akarita Lights - 15:10 Wincanton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Winc 3rd Mar (2m5f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 March, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mocacreme Has
|Inishbiggle
|Seven No Trumps
|Will Carver
|Broken Halo
|Drumlee Watar
|Famoso
|Niteinshininarmour
|Gentleman Kap
|Maid On Mendip
|Streets Of London
|Opening Bid
|Flick The Switch
|Minella Beag
|Get On Jeremy
Winc 3rd Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 March, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Duc Kauto
|Baignard
|Dont Be Robin
|Five Star Getaway
|Scaramucci
|Bolving
|Glorious Boru
|AppleS Queen
|Catlow
|Bredon Hill Leo
|Lawsons Thorns
Winc 3rd Mar (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 March, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Soyouthinksoagain
|Golden Emblem
|Akarita Lights
|Project Mars
|Freddie Darling
|Grand Lord
|Dash Of Blue
|Conceal
|Guguss Collonges
|Folly Gate
|In Rem
|Bellevarde Express
|Soloist
|Who Shot Jr
|No Drama
|Winter Spice
|Counteract