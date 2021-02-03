- Trainer: Colin Tizzard
Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Wincanton on Thursday...
"...it will be disappointing if he isn’t able to follow up..."
Timeform on Numitor
Rose of Arcadia - 12:30 Wincanton
Rose of Arcadia started favourite for her hurdling debut at Ffos Las where she shaped better than the bare result, and improved on that effort when finishing runner-up at Wincanton on Boxing Day. Rose of Arcadia bumped into a promising sort that day, and the third has boosted the form by winning next time. She sets the standard on form with further improvement forthcoming and is fancied to open her account over hurdles at the third attempt.
Numitor took his form to another level when making a winning start over fences at Ffos Las in November. It isn't surprising that he proved much better suited by fences, having the size and demeanour for chasing, and there should be plenty more to come from him. Numitor jumped well in the main and started to turn the screw approaching the third-last, drawing clear after and winning with any amount in hand. The handicapper has raised him 7 lb in the weights, which looks lenient, and it will be disappointing if he isn't able to follow up.
Natural History - 13:35 Wincanton
Natural History was a useful and progressive performer on the Flat for Andrew Balding, so it wasn't a surprise that he started an odds-on favourite for his hurdling debut at Plumpton. However, Natural Histroy made too many mistakes to land the odds, failing to settle properly in the early stages of the race and producing some untidy jumps, notably at the second-last. The feeling is that Natural History will learn plenty for that initial experience and much better is expected now.
Smart Stat
Lamanver Pippin - 14:10 Wincanton
£26.38 - Colin Tizzard's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running in first-time headgear
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Rose of Arcadia - 12:30 Wincanton
Numitor - 13:00 Wincanton
Natural History - 13:35 Wincanton
