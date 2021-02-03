Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Rose of Arcadia - 12:30 Wincanton

Rose of Arcadia started favourite for her hurdling debut at Ffos Las where she shaped better than the bare result, and improved on that effort when finishing runner-up at Wincanton on Boxing Day. Rose of Arcadia bumped into a promising sort that day, and the third has boosted the form by winning next time. She sets the standard on form with further improvement forthcoming and is fancied to open her account over hurdles at the third attempt.

No. 12 Rose Of Arcadia (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Numitor - 13:00 Wincanton

Numitor took his form to another level when making a winning start over fences at Ffos Las in November. It isn't surprising that he proved much better suited by fences, having the size and demeanour for chasing, and there should be plenty more to come from him. Numitor jumped well in the main and started to turn the screw approaching the third-last, drawing clear after and winning with any amount in hand. The handicapper has raised him 7 lb in the weights, which looks lenient, and it will be disappointing if he isn't able to follow up.

No. 1 Numitor SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 120

Natural History - 13:35 Wincanton

Natural History was a useful and progressive performer on the Flat for Andrew Balding, so it wasn't a surprise that he started an odds-on favourite for his hurdling debut at Plumpton. However, Natural Histroy made too many mistakes to land the odds, failing to settle properly in the early stages of the race and producing some untidy jumps, notably at the second-last. The feeling is that Natural History will learn plenty for that initial experience and much better is expected now.