Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Kilmington Rose - 13:15 Wincanton

Another chance is given to the Paul Nicholls-trained Kilmington Rose, who finished runner-up in a useful bumper on debut last season, and made an encouraging start over hurdles at Chepstow in October, going like the best horse at the weights. Her latest run at Exeter when starting joint-favourite is probably best ignored as she was later reported to have suffered a breathing problem, so she can bounce back in an open event in first-time cheekpieces.

No. 7 Kilmington Rose (Ire) EXC 2.54 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Darlac - 14:15 Wincanton

Darlac remains a maiden over fences, and hasn't won under Rules since winning a maiden hurdle at Fontwell in October 2018, but he has given a good account of himself the last twice. Admittedly, he failed to land the odds in a handicap at Hereford in October, but ran well back in novice company when second to an above-average sort at Exeter last time. Darlac therefore makes plenty of appeal back in a handicap and can deservedly get a first win over fences.

No. 1 Darlac (Fr) EXC 6.6 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 127

Thahab Ifraj - 14:45 Wincanton

The majority of these have something to prove, with the glaring exception of Thahab Ifraj, who has looked better than ever switched back to hurdles and arrives in search of a hat-trick. He was wisely ridden handier than usual at Kempton last time and was well suited by the test of speed, deploying his turn of foot to good effect in the straight. The conditions of that race mean he is able to race from the same mark now, and he should prove hard to beat again.