To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Racing at Wincanton
Timeform provide three best from Wincanton on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wincanton on Thursday...

"...remains open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there."

Timeform on Favori De Sivola

Favori De Sivola - 14:15 Wincanton

Favori De Sivola underwent a wind operation following his disappointing chasing debut at Fontwell in August, and that, coupled with the application of cheekpieces and a tongue strap, have clearly had a positive effect since, Nick Williams's charge proving a different proposition as he opened his account over fences at Taunton in November. He then improved further to follow up over this course and distance in January, proving that testing ground is no problem, and he was in the process of running another good race when coming down at the twelfth at Hereford last time. He remains open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there.

Just Go For It - 14:50 Wincanton

Just Go For It looked well suited by the step up in trip when opening her account at Hereford last month, showing much improved form to run out a wide-margin winner. That may only have been a modest handicap, but it looked like being much more competitive than it turned out for a long way, with several still in contention approaching two out before Just Go For It drew clear on the home turn. She must shoulder a 7 lb penalty for that win, but given the manner in which she won - pulling 19-lengths clear of her nearest pursuer - this looks like a cracking opportunity for her to go in again.

Sandford Castle - 15:25 Wincanton

It took twenty goes for Sandford Castle to break his maiden, and though that came in a lowly race at Taunton in December, he has continued in good form since. Johnny Farrelly's charge ran at least as well in defeat when third at Exeter next time out, just losing second in the final 50 yards, and he continued his good spell at Chepstow last time, a race he really should have won, around six lengths clear on the run-in before tying up. Another bold show could be on the way.

Smart Stat

ISHKHARA LADY - 17:00 Wincanton
21% - Harry Fry's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f
£23.97 - Harry Fry's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers being stepped up in trip for the first time

Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Favori De Sivola - 14:15 Wincanton
Just Go For It - 14:50 Wincanton
Sandford Castle - 15:25 Wincanton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wincanton 11th Mar (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Putdecashonthedash
Sandy Boy
Favori De Sivola
Forgot To Ask
Alminar
Onefortheroadtom
Premiumaccess
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wincanton 11th Mar (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Flowing Cadenza
Hardy Articos
Lightonthewing
Just Go For It
Certainly Red
Tip Top Cat
Jennys Day
Clondaw Promise
Cheque En Blanc
Gallow Ford
Big Data
Fontley House
Fleur Du Pommier
Big Tree
Eros
Lisdoonvarna Lad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wincanton 11th Mar (3m1f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sandford Castle
Florella
Golden Poet
Bellamys Grey
Seaside Girl
Cushuish
Black Centaur
Tip Top Mountain
Minella Whisper
Coco Live
Amanofhisword
Lure Des Pres
Sea Destination
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles