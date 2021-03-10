Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Favori De Sivola - 14:15 Wincanton

Favori De Sivola underwent a wind operation following his disappointing chasing debut at Fontwell in August, and that, coupled with the application of cheekpieces and a tongue strap, have clearly had a positive effect since, Nick Williams's charge proving a different proposition as he opened his account over fences at Taunton in November. He then improved further to follow up over this course and distance in January, proving that testing ground is no problem, and he was in the process of running another good race when coming down at the twelfth at Hereford last time. He remains open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there.

No. 9 Favori De Sivola (Fr) EXC 1.7 Trainer: Nick Williams

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 111

Just Go For It - 14:50 Wincanton

Just Go For It looked well suited by the step up in trip when opening her account at Hereford last month, showing much improved form to run out a wide-margin winner. That may only have been a modest handicap, but it looked like being much more competitive than it turned out for a long way, with several still in contention approaching two out before Just Go For It drew clear on the home turn. She must shoulder a 7 lb penalty for that win, but given the manner in which she won - pulling 19-lengths clear of her nearest pursuer - this looks like a cracking opportunity for her to go in again.

No. 15 Just Go For It EXC 2 Trainer: Kevin Bishop

Jockey: William Marshall

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 91

Sandford Castle - 15:25 Wincanton

It took twenty goes for Sandford Castle to break his maiden, and though that came in a lowly race at Taunton in December, he has continued in good form since. Johnny Farrelly's charge ran at least as well in defeat when third at Exeter next time out, just losing second in the final 50 yards, and he continued his good spell at Chepstow last time, a race he really should have won, around six lengths clear on the run-in before tying up. Another bold show could be on the way.