- Trainer: Nick Williams
- Jockey: Tom Scudamore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: 111
Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wincanton on Thursday...
"...remains open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there."
Timeform on Favori De Sivola
Favori De Sivola - 14:15 Wincanton
Favori De Sivola underwent a wind operation following his disappointing chasing debut at Fontwell in August, and that, coupled with the application of cheekpieces and a tongue strap, have clearly had a positive effect since, Nick Williams's charge proving a different proposition as he opened his account over fences at Taunton in November. He then improved further to follow up over this course and distance in January, proving that testing ground is no problem, and he was in the process of running another good race when coming down at the twelfth at Hereford last time. He remains open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there.
Just Go For It - 14:50 Wincanton
Just Go For It looked well suited by the step up in trip when opening her account at Hereford last month, showing much improved form to run out a wide-margin winner. That may only have been a modest handicap, but it looked like being much more competitive than it turned out for a long way, with several still in contention approaching two out before Just Go For It drew clear on the home turn. She must shoulder a 7 lb penalty for that win, but given the manner in which she won - pulling 19-lengths clear of her nearest pursuer - this looks like a cracking opportunity for her to go in again.
Sandford Castle - 15:25 Wincanton
It took twenty goes for Sandford Castle to break his maiden, and though that came in a lowly race at Taunton in December, he has continued in good form since. Johnny Farrelly's charge ran at least as well in defeat when third at Exeter next time out, just losing second in the final 50 yards, and he continued his good spell at Chepstow last time, a race he really should have won, around six lengths clear on the run-in before tying up. Another bold show could be on the way.
Smart Stat
ISHKHARA LADY - 17:00 Wincanton
21% - Harry Fry's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f
£23.97 - Harry Fry's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers being stepped up in trip for the first time
Recommended bets
Favori De Sivola - 14:15 Wincanton
Just Go For It - 14:50 Wincanton
Sandford Castle - 15:25 Wincanton
