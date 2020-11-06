Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Oleg - 12:40 Wincanton

Paul Nicholls has his string in fine form and has strong claims with the versatile Oleg, who was successful here in a novice handicap chase last season on his first start over fences and was then seen to good effect on the Flat earlier this year. Oleg bolted up at Southwell, making a mockery of his opening handicap mark on the Flat, and he then overcame a rise in the weights to follow up at Pontefract before running creditably in defeat at Goodwood. He was in the process of running well before he came down at the third-last on his return to chasing at Perth in September, but he remains on a fair mark and has more to offer in this sphere.

No. 1 Oleg (Ger) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 126

It's Probably Me - 13:50 Wincanton

It's Probably Me showed plenty of promise over hurdles last season and looks to have been handed a very fair mark ahead of her handicap debut. It's Probably Me unseated her rider at the first flight on her debut over hurdles at Haydock last year, but she shaped with encouragement when third in a listed novice at Taunton on her next outing. She then found Molly Ollys Wishes too quick for her in a slowly-run race at Warwick but It's Probably Me comfortably turned the tables at Doncaster, asserting under a hands-and-heels ride. She returns with the Henry Daly yard in excellent form and has not shown everything she has to offer.

No. 12 It's Probably Me SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 121

Ga Law - 14:25 Wincanton

Ga Law can make the most of the handy four-year-old allowance he receives. He has been much improved since going chasing, impressing with his jumping when taking advantage of a good opportunity at Fontwell in September before winning a handicap with plenty to spare at Exeter, posting a good time in the process. Ga Law impressed with how powerfully he travelled before cruising nine and a half lengths clear at Exeter, and he is well worth a shot at this better contest.