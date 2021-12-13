To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wincanton Racing Tips: Strike A Pose

Wincanton
There is some competitive action at Wincanton on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wincanton on Tuesday

NAP: Striking A Pose looks a natural

Striking A Pose - 13:00 Wincanton

Striking A Pose showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, winning twice before having his sights raised, but there is plenty about him physically and he made a very good impression when making a winning start over fences at Exeter last month.

The favourite flopped on that occasion, but that isn't to take anything away from Striking A Pose, who jumped soundly in the main, and given the pace was good, it tested his fitness/stamina to the full. There should be more to come from him now and he is strongly fancied to defy a 4 lb rise in the weights.

NEXT BEST: More to come from Earth Company

Earth Company - 13:30 Wincanton

Earth Company showed only fair form in bumpers, but looks set to take higher rank over hurdles, and he confirmed the promise of his debut in this sphere when scoring comfortably at Taunton last month.

He had seemingly come on a fair bit for his seasonal reappearance and looked well suited by a good gallop at the trip, too, going with plenty of zest and readily drawing clear of a couple of promising types. An opening mark of 124 looks fair enough, particularly as Earth Company has the potential to progress again, and he is taken to go in again now entering handicaps.

EACH WAY: Annie can come alive

Electric Annie - 15:00 Wincanton

This looks a wide open handicap and Electric Annie could be worth another chance. She has only shown modest form over hurdles, but she was well backed on just her second start for Jack Barber at Taunton last time and found only a thriving mare (who was completing a four-timer) too good.

That was arguably her best run to date under Rules, too, still having every chance approaching the last and keeping on in good style. Electric Annie proved herself on a workable mark that day, so she has to be considered given the handicapper hasn't raised her and Harry Cobden retains the ride.

Recommended bets

Nap -

Back Striking A Pose @ 3.55/2 in the 13:00 Wincanton

Next Best - Back Earth Company @ 3.259/4 in the 13:30 Wincanton
Each Way - Back Electric Annie @ 9.08/1 in the 15:00 Wincanton

Wincanton 14th Dec (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Tuesday 14 December, 1.00pm

Kakamora
Striking A Pose
Atholl Street
Jacamar
Midnight Midge
Our Power
Wincanton 14th Dec (1m7f Hcap Hrd)

Tuesday 14 December, 1.30pm

Earth Company
Brief Times
Oakley
Park Paddocks
Sofias Rock
Small Bad Bob
Kalyptra
Wincanton 14th Dec (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Tuesday 14 December, 3.00pm

Merry Mistress
Jaunty Soria
Electric Annie
Chantilly Haze
Lincoln Lyn
Branson Missouri
Tashunka
Spirit of Rome
Glashas Peak
Daytime Ahead
Sarceaux
Leading Ewe On
If I Say
Queen Of The Court
The Cilleens
Fine By Her
Wilderness
