Wincanton Racing Tips: Strike A Pose

NAP: Striking A Pose looks a natural

Striking A Pose - 13:00 Wincanton

Striking A Pose showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, winning twice before having his sights raised, but there is plenty about him physically and he made a very good impression when making a winning start over fences at Exeter last month.

The favourite flopped on that occasion, but that isn't to take anything away from Striking A Pose, who jumped soundly in the main, and given the pace was good, it tested his fitness/stamina to the full. There should be more to come from him now and he is strongly fancied to defy a 4 lb rise in the weights.

No. 1 Striking A Pose (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 132

NEXT BEST: More to come from Earth Company

Earth Company - 13:30 Wincanton

Earth Company showed only fair form in bumpers, but looks set to take higher rank over hurdles, and he confirmed the promise of his debut in this sphere when scoring comfortably at Taunton last month.

He had seemingly come on a fair bit for his seasonal reappearance and looked well suited by a good gallop at the trip, too, going with plenty of zest and readily drawing clear of a couple of promising types. An opening mark of 124 looks fair enough, particularly as Earth Company has the potential to progress again, and he is taken to go in again now entering handicaps.

No. 4 Earth Company (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 124

EACH WAY: Annie can come alive

Electric Annie - 15:00 Wincanton

This looks a wide open handicap and Electric Annie could be worth another chance. She has only shown modest form over hurdles, but she was well backed on just her second start for Jack Barber at Taunton last time and found only a thriving mare (who was completing a four-timer) too good.

That was arguably her best run to date under Rules, too, still having every chance approaching the last and keeping on in good style. Electric Annie proved herself on a workable mark that day, so she has to be considered given the handicapper hasn't raised her and Harry Cobden retains the ride.