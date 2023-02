NAP

Fame And Fun - 13:30 Wincanton

Fame And Fun took a big step forward to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Taunton a few weeks ago, only winning by a neck but looking value for extra having travelled strongly for a long way before edging ahead close home.

The first two pulled clear of the rest and that suggests Fame And Fun could be still one step ahead of the handicapper following a 6 lb rise in the weights, particularly when you factor in his scope for more improvement after just four starts over hurdles.

No. 8 Fame And Fun (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 99

NEXT BEST

Ilovethenightlife - 15:35 Wincanton

Ilovethenightlife produced a career best when hitting the frame in a listed mares' event at Taunton last time, ultimately proving no match for the first two but emerging as comfortably the best of the rest.

The runner-up gave that form a boost when taking advantage of a drop in class at Ffos Las on Tuesday and Ilovethenightlife rates a sound bet to do likewise here.

She sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and shapes like a horse who will be suited by this longer trip.

No. 3 Ilovethenightlife SBK 4/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Golden Sovereign - 15:00 Wincanton

Golden Sovereign shaped encouragingly when returning from 22 months on the sidelines over this course and distance on Boxing Day, travelling best and looking the likeliest winner on the home turn.

His absence possibly told late on as he was unable to pick up and had to settle for third around four lengths behind the winner.

Still, he lines up from an unchanged mark today and looks to hold solid each-way claims once again if that run has blown the cobwebs away.