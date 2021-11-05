To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wincanton Racing Tips: Royal is rock-solid

Wincanton racecourse
There's a good card at Wincanton on Saturday

Timeform's Tony McFadden recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wincanton on Saturday

NAP

Sceau Royal - 15:35 Wincanton

Goshen is the class act at his best, but there were more bad days than good last season and Sceau Royal is a much more reliable proposition. Sceau Royal is better known as a high-class chaser but he is also a very smart hurdler, as he showed when making a successful return in a listed hurdle at Kempton last month. Sceau Royal displayed a good turn of foot to quickly assume control at Kempton and that change of gear will stand him in good stead around this speed-favouring course.

NEXT BEST

Cap du Nord - 15:00 Wincanton

Cap du Nord enjoyed an excellent campaign last term, winning at Newbury and then running a number of good races in defeat in competitive handicaps, including in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on his final start. He found that marathon test beyond him, but he is well suited by this sort of trip and a recent pipe-opener at Chepstow should have left him spot on. He has been dropped 3 lb for his latest effort and can take advantage of that generosity.

EACH-WAY

Kissesforkatie - 14:25 Wincanton

Kissesforkatie goes well at Wincanton and appeals as being on a fair mark, so she should make her presence felt. Kissesforkatie, a course-and-distance winner in the 2019/20 campaign, raced only twice last season but she looked unlucky not to score here when last seen. She lost more ground than she was beaten by when sandwiched between the winner and a loose horse two out and, despite rallying well, wasn't quite able to make up the ground. That identified her as a well-handicapped mare and she is still relatively lightly raced.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Sceau Royal @ 2.35/4 in the 15:35 at Wincanton
NEXT BEST - Back Cap du Nord @ 5.04/1 in the 15:00 at Wincanton
EACH-WAY - Back Kissesforkatie @ 10.09/1 in the 14:25 at Wincanton

Wincanton 6th Nov (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 6 November, 2.25pm

Back Lay
Une De La Seniere
Rose Of Arcadia
Global Harmony
Wynn House
Cut The Mustard
Kissesforkatie
Hotter than Hell
Emmpressive Lady
Eglantine Du Seuil
Belle De Manech
Perfect Myth
Wincanton 6th Nov (3m1f Listed Hcap Chs)

Saturday 6 November, 3.00pm

Back Lay
Hurricane Harvey
Cap Du Nord
Some Chaos
El Presente
Potterman
Irish Prophecy
Cobra De Mai
Storm Home
Rocco
Ofalltheginjoints
Double Shuffle
Innisfree Lad
Coup De Pinceau
Wincanton 6th Nov (1m7f Grd2 Hrd)

Saturday 6 November, 3.35pm

Back Lay
Sceau Royal
Goshen
Christopher Wood
Belfast Banter
Sole Pretender
Teqany
Hatcher
