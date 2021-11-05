- Trainer: Alan King
Wincanton Racing Tips: Royal is rock-solid
Timeform's Tony McFadden recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wincanton on Saturday
NAP
Goshen is the class act at his best, but there were more bad days than good last season and Sceau Royal is a much more reliable proposition. Sceau Royal is better known as a high-class chaser but he is also a very smart hurdler, as he showed when making a successful return in a listed hurdle at Kempton last month. Sceau Royal displayed a good turn of foot to quickly assume control at Kempton and that change of gear will stand him in good stead around this speed-favouring course.
NEXT BEST
Cap du Nord enjoyed an excellent campaign last term, winning at Newbury and then running a number of good races in defeat in competitive handicaps, including in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on his final start. He found that marathon test beyond him, but he is well suited by this sort of trip and a recent pipe-opener at Chepstow should have left him spot on. He has been dropped 3 lb for his latest effort and can take advantage of that generosity.
EACH-WAY
Kissesforkatie - 14:25 Wincanton
Kissesforkatie goes well at Wincanton and appeals as being on a fair mark, so she should make her presence felt. Kissesforkatie, a course-and-distance winner in the 2019/20 campaign, raced only twice last season but she looked unlucky not to score here when last seen. She lost more ground than she was beaten by when sandwiched between the winner and a loose horse two out and, despite rallying well, wasn't quite able to make up the ground. That identified her as a well-handicapped mare and she is still relatively lightly raced.
