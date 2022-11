NAP

Rose of Arcadia - 12:40 Wincanton

It is fair to say that Rose of Arcadia has been somewhat of an underachiever in her career so far, but she had been successful in two further points (remains unbeaten in that sphere) prior to making a winning return to Rules at Chepstow 11 days ago and she may be now ready to fulfil her potential.

Rose of Arcadia was heavily backed on that occasion and, though it wasn't much of a race, she was much superior to her rivals and a 7 lb rise in the weights seems fair enough. She wasn't beaten far behind Wynn House on similar terms in this race last year and a big run is expected with race fitness on her side.

No. 4 Rose Of Arcadia (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 120

NEXT BEST

Frodon - 1.50 Wincanton

Frodon won the Grade 1 Champion Chase at Down Royal on his reappearance 12 months ago where he beat the likes of Galvin, Minella Indo and Delta Work, so he has to be of interest on his return having undergone a breathing operation and kept to handicap company.

He wasn't at his best when last seen in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival, but he was unable to get to the lead that day and more crucially it was reported that he was struck into during the race. Therefore, the handicapper's decision to drop him 6 lb for that effort looks lenient to say the least and, given he has an excellent record when fresh, it would be no surprise were he to prove too classy for these.

No. 1 Frodon (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 158

EACH WAY

Fairway Freddy - 15:35 Wincanton

Fairway Freddy returned to form from out of the blue when resuming winning ways at Stratford last month, a little fortunate to come out on top but still likely to have won the race hadn't his biggest danger come down at the last.

He ran to a similar level turned out under a 7 lb penalty when runner-up in a three-runner race at Plumpton two days later, but he may have found that coming too soon, and he remains fairly treated based on the pick of his form. This looks open and he may be worth a small interest with the dead eight.