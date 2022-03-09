Wincanton Racing Tips: Amenon must have a big chance

Cheltenham Free Bets

Racing at Wincanton
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Thursday's card at Wincanton

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wincanton on Thursday.

"This represents a significant drop in grade and Shanty Alley has dropped to a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form."

NAP: Amenon can get off the mark

Amenon - 15:45 Wincanton

Amenon produced a career-best effort when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Sandown three weeks ago, rallying well in the straight to pass the post less than a length behind the winner. That form sets the standard in this line-up and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer after only three starts for Paul Nicholls. Therefore, Amenon rates a solid selection to open his account over hurdles in just an ordinary maiden.

NEXT BEST: Shanty Alley should go well

Shanty Alley - 14:00 Wincanton

Shanty Alley has failed to complete in two starts this season, but he shaped well for a long way before being pulled up at Haydock last time, the gruelling conditions possibly taking their toll late on. This represents a significant drop in grade and Shanty Alley has dropped to a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form, now 7 lb lower in the weights than when hitting the frame at Uttoxeter around this time last year. He is well worth another chance to get off the mark for the season.

EACH-WAY: Wetanwindy can storm home to win

Wetanwindy - 16:20 Wincanton

Wetanwindy stepped up on his previous efforts when hitting the frame on his handicap debut over hurdles at Taunton two weeks ago, proving well suited by the step back up in trip as he stayed on well to be beaten less than two lengths into third. Still relatively unexposed, Wetanwindy is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and another bold bid is expected in a race where plenty of his rivals have questions to answer.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Amenon @ 2.757/4 in the 15:45 Wincanton
NEXT BEST - Back Shanty Alley @ 8.07/1 in the 14:00 Wincanton
EACH-WAY - Back Wetanwindy @ 6.511/2 in the 16:20 Wincanton

