- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Wincanton Racing Tips: Amenon must have a big chance
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wincanton on Thursday.
"This represents a significant drop in grade and Shanty Alley has dropped to a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form."
NAP: Amenon can get off the mark
Amenon produced a career-best effort when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Sandown three weeks ago, rallying well in the straight to pass the post less than a length behind the winner. That form sets the standard in this line-up and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer after only three starts for Paul Nicholls. Therefore, Amenon rates a solid selection to open his account over hurdles in just an ordinary maiden.
NEXT BEST: Shanty Alley should go well
Shanty Alley - 14:00 Wincanton
Shanty Alley has failed to complete in two starts this season, but he shaped well for a long way before being pulled up at Haydock last time, the gruelling conditions possibly taking their toll late on. This represents a significant drop in grade and Shanty Alley has dropped to a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form, now 7 lb lower in the weights than when hitting the frame at Uttoxeter around this time last year. He is well worth another chance to get off the mark for the season.
EACH-WAY: Wetanwindy can storm home to win
Wetanwindy stepped up on his previous efforts when hitting the frame on his handicap debut over hurdles at Taunton two weeks ago, proving well suited by the step back up in trip as he stayed on well to be beaten less than two lengths into third. Still relatively unexposed, Wetanwindy is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and another bold bid is expected in a race where plenty of his rivals have questions to answer.
GET £10 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!
This is the last week to qualify for our Grow Your Cheltenham Roar offer. Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Money will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.
Wincanton 10th Mar (3m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 10 March, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Edeiffs Elton
|Favori De Sivola
|Oscar Robertson
|Poppa Poutine
|Putdecashonthedash
|Shanty Alley
|The Kings Writ
|Road To Rome
|Truckin Away
Wincanton 10th Mar (2m4f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 10 March, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Amenon
|Could Talkaboutit
|Tigerbythetail
|Betterforeveryone
|Kingsand Bay
|Wrong Shape Ball
|Arthalot
|Dance With Fire
|Crosspoint
|Etincelle Artiste
|Boolamore Glory
|Lindisfarne
Wincanton 10th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 10 March, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|River Tyne
|Wetanwindy
|Bold Conduct
|Gino Wotimean
|Those Tiger Feet
|Wax And Wane
|After The Fox
|My Ticketyboo
|Miss M
|Megaudais Speed
|Doyen La Lutte
|Lil Codey
|Dark Heather
|Christopher Clive
|Blue Heather