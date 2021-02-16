- Trainer: Kerry Lee
Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wetherby on Wednesday...
"...looks interesting now handicapping in this sphere..."
Timeform on Umbrigado
Ballybegg shaped with promise when second to a useful sort on his debut over hurdles at Bangor in December, and confirmed that impression in no uncertain terms when routing his rivals by 18 lengths over two and a half miles at Hereford last month. The distance he put between himself and the others that day was impressive, and on that performance, following up under a penalty should be a formality.
Chantry House - 13:05 Wetherby
Chantry House was one of the best novice hurdlers around last season and made a very impressive start over fences at Ascot in November, not always fluent with his jumping, but still stretching clear to score by 26 lengths. Admittedly, he was disappointing and failed to land the odds at Cheltenham last time, seemingly not seeing the trip out on holding ground after shaping better than the winner. Chantry House faces a less-taxing assignment now, though, and is fully expected to get back on the up.
Umbrigado built on the promise of his chasing debut as expected to open his account with the cheekpieces back on at Fontwell last time and he looks interesting now handicapping in this sphere. He has been allotted 139, which is the same as his hurdles mark, which could prove lenient, as Umbrigado has the potential to be even better in this sphere. He has a very good chance off top weight.
Smart Stat
Chantry House - 13:05 Wetherby
27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in mid-season
Recommended bets
Ballybegg - 12:30 Wetherby
Chantry House - 13:05 Wetherby
Umbrigado - 14:05 Wetherby
