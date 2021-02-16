Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ballybegg - 12:30 Wetherby

Ballybegg shaped with promise when second to a useful sort on his debut over hurdles at Bangor in December, and confirmed that impression in no uncertain terms when routing his rivals by 18 lengths over two and a half miles at Hereford last month. The distance he put between himself and the others that day was impressive, and on that performance, following up under a penalty should be a formality.

Chantry House - 13:05 Wetherby

Chantry House was one of the best novice hurdlers around last season and made a very impressive start over fences at Ascot in November, not always fluent with his jumping, but still stretching clear to score by 26 lengths. Admittedly, he was disappointing and failed to land the odds at Cheltenham last time, seemingly not seeing the trip out on holding ground after shaping better than the winner. Chantry House faces a less-taxing assignment now, though, and is fully expected to get back on the up.

Umbrigado - 14:05 Wetherby

Umbrigado built on the promise of his chasing debut as expected to open his account with the cheekpieces back on at Fontwell last time and he looks interesting now handicapping in this sphere. He has been allotted 139, which is the same as his hurdles mark, which could prove lenient, as Umbrigado has the potential to be even better in this sphere. He has a very good chance off top weight.

Smart Stat

Chantry House - 13:05 Wetherby

27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in mid-season

Weth 17th Feb (2m3f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 17 February, 12.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ballybegg
Frimeur De Lancray
Tamar Bridge
Papa Tango Charly
Ulverston
Flexi Furlough
Mrs Barnes
Into Overdrive
Neds Escape
Walk With Kings
Brickadank
To The Limit
Malinas Island
Blood Eagle
Cimetta
Veshenskaya
Hallowed Ground
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Weth 17th Feb (2m5f Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 17 February, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chantry House
Coconut Splash
Informateur
The Wolf
Silva Eclipse
Canada Kid
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Weth 17th Feb (1m7f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 17 February, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Umbrigado
Maypole Class
Destined To Shine
Marracudja
Commis Doffice
Hollywoodien
Charmant
The Paddy Pie
Chozen
Swift Crusador
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

