Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Ballybegg - 12:30 Wetherby

Ballybegg shaped with promise when second to a useful sort on his debut over hurdles at Bangor in December, and confirmed that impression in no uncertain terms when routing his rivals by 18 lengths over two and a half miles at Hereford last month. The distance he put between himself and the others that day was impressive, and on that performance, following up under a penalty should be a formality.

No. 1 Ballybegg (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Chantry House - 13:05 Wetherby

Chantry House was one of the best novice hurdlers around last season and made a very impressive start over fences at Ascot in November, not always fluent with his jumping, but still stretching clear to score by 26 lengths. Admittedly, he was disappointing and failed to land the odds at Cheltenham last time, seemingly not seeing the trip out on holding ground after shaping better than the winner. Chantry House faces a less-taxing assignment now, though, and is fully expected to get back on the up.

No. 1 Chantry House (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Umbrigado - 14:05 Wetherby

Umbrigado built on the promise of his chasing debut as expected to open his account with the cheekpieces back on at Fontwell last time and he looks interesting now handicapping in this sphere. He has been allotted 139, which is the same as his hurdles mark, which could prove lenient, as Umbrigado has the potential to be even better in this sphere. He has a very good chance off top weight.