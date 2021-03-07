To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Racing at Wetherby
Timeform provide three best from Wetherby on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wetherby on Monday...

"...remains with the potential for better and looks the one they all have to beat."

Timeform on De La Mar Rocket

Up For Parol - 14:10 Wetherby

Barrichello sets the standard on his runner-up effort at Catterick last time, but he is becoming increasingly expensive to follow and could be susceptible to Jamie Snowden's potentially improving Up For Parol. Off the mark in Irish points at the second attempt, Up For Patrol produced a promising first effort over hurdles at Doncaster in January, shaping like third best until tiring. He remains with the potential for better still and looks worth siding with.

Dexcite - 14:45 Wetherby

A fair winner over hurdles, Dexcite returned from 16 months off with a good second at Catterick in December, shaping as if retaining all his ability having been given a chance by the handicapper, and he would have run well if completing at the same venue last time, keeping on in second when falling at the last. He can race off the same mark here and remains of interest.

De La Mar Rocket - 17:20 Wetherby

De La Mar Rocket showed plenty to work on on debut at Carlisle in November, going down only to one who was likely to have been spot on for the day, and, 10 weeks on, he improved to get off the mark at Exeter, galloping on strongly as the others faltered. He remains with the potential for better and looks the one they all have to beat.

Smart Stat

SHANTOU EXPRESS - 16:20 Wetherby
17% - Kim Bailey's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Wetherby 8th Mar (2m Mdn Hrd)

Monday 8 March, 2.10pm

Barrichello
Up For Parol
Not What It Seems
Geonice
Fete Champetre
The Electrician
Sergeant Oleary
One Step Too Far
Urban Legend
Mo Henry
Faraday Effect
Biblical
Jovial Spirit
Wetherby 8th Mar (1m7f Nov Hcap Chs)

Monday 8 March, 2.45pm

Dexcite
Champion Chase
Shady Oaks
Rollerruler
Pure Country
Gris De Pron
Follow Your Fire
Go To Court
Silken Moonlight
Rann Of Kutch
Wetherby 8th Mar (2m NHF)

Monday 8 March, 5.20pm

Del La Mar Rocket
Imperial Storm
Black Minster
Glebe Aalin
Tea For Free
Lupus Regem
One For Navigation
Red Diamond
Vintage Fizz
Master Gustav
Raffertys Return
Ruler Ryde
That Ships Sailed
