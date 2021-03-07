Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Up For Parol - 14:10 Wetherby

Barrichello sets the standard on his runner-up effort at Catterick last time, but he is becoming increasingly expensive to follow and could be susceptible to Jamie Snowden's potentially improving Up For Parol. Off the mark in Irish points at the second attempt, Up For Patrol produced a promising first effort over hurdles at Doncaster in January, shaping like third best until tiring. He remains with the potential for better still and looks worth siding with.

No. 11 Up For Parol (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Dexcite - 14:45 Wetherby

A fair winner over hurdles, Dexcite returned from 16 months off with a good second at Catterick in December, shaping as if retaining all his ability having been given a chance by the handicapper, and he would have run well if completing at the same venue last time, keeping on in second when falling at the last. He can race off the same mark here and remains of interest.

No. 2 Dexcite (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Nick Kent

Jockey: Charlie Hammond

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 100

De La Mar Rocket - 17:20 Wetherby

De La Mar Rocket showed plenty to work on on debut at Carlisle in November, going down only to one who was likely to have been spot on for the day, and, 10 weeks on, he improved to get off the mark at Exeter, galloping on strongly as the others faltered. He remains with the potential for better and looks the one they all have to beat.