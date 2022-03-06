- Trainer: Christian Williams
Wetherby Racing Tips: Motown Lake holds solid claims
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wetherby.
"He remains totally unexposed at this trip and in this sphere so is a strong fancy to follow up..."
NAP: Motown Lake very interesting
Motown Lake was gambled on for his chasing and handicap debut at Wincanton in January but was beaten when falling at the usual four out.
However, he proved that money to be correct when producing a much improved display to open his account at Uttoxeter last month, seeing things out much better in first-time cheekpieces. He remains totally unexposed at this trip and in this sphere so is a strong fancy to follow up.
NEXT BEST: Grey Dawning looks a good prospect
Grey Dawning looked an above-average prospect when making a winning debut over course and distance in December and he looks very interesting.
That form received a boost when the runner-up won next time, and Grey Dawning overcame inexperience to make a winning start, suggesting he should have learnt plenty. He should be up to defying a penalty for a top yard before having his sights raised further.
EACH-WAY: Chti Balko potentially well treated
Chti Balko is now a 10-year-old but he has largely been in good form this season and is very much handicapped to strike.
He quickly dispelled a lesser effort when running creditably to finish second in a two and a half mile handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter last month and he has been dropped another 2 lb since. That means he is now 12 lb below his last winning mark and the return to two miles should be in his favour given likely conditions.
Wetherby 7th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 7 March, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jante Law
|Playful Saint
|Fontana Ellissi
|Chti Balko
|Alberts Back
|Minella Charmer
|Mcgowans Pass
Wetherby 7th Mar (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 7 March, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Motown Lake
|Aughnacurra King
|The Very Thing
|Eveque
|The Lion Dancer
|Magic Of Milan
|Sigurd
|Espoir Moriviere
|Hidden Cargo
|Amber Run
Wetherby 7th Mar (2m NHF)Show Hide
Monday 7 March, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Royal Mogul
|Grey Dawning
|Saint Patric
|Langdale Lane