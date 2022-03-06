Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Wetherby Racing Tips: Motown Lake holds solid claims

Wetherby
Andrew Asquith underlines the Timeform view on Monday's card at Wetherby

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wetherby.

"He remains totally unexposed at this trip and in this sphere so is a strong fancy to follow up..."

NAP: Motown Lake very interesting

Motown Lake - 16:40 Wetherby

Motown Lake was gambled on for his chasing and handicap debut at Wincanton in January but was beaten when falling at the usual four out.

However, he proved that money to be correct when producing a much improved display to open his account at Uttoxeter last month, seeing things out much better in first-time cheekpieces. He remains totally unexposed at this trip and in this sphere so is a strong fancy to follow up.

NEXT BEST: Grey Dawning looks a good prospect

Grey Dawning - 17:10 Wetherby

Grey Dawning looked an above-average prospect when making a winning debut over course and distance in December and he looks very interesting.

That form received a boost when the runner-up won next time, and Grey Dawning overcame inexperience to make a winning start, suggesting he should have learnt plenty. He should be up to defying a penalty for a top yard before having his sights raised further.

EACH-WAY: Chti Balko potentially well treated

Chti Balko - 15:30 Wetherby

Chti Balko is now a 10-year-old but he has largely been in good form this season and is very much handicapped to strike.

He quickly dispelled a lesser effort when running creditably to finish second in a two and a half mile handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter last month and he has been dropped another 2 lb since. That means he is now 12 lb below his last winning mark and the return to two miles should be in his favour given likely conditions.

GET £20 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!

Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Do it each week in the two weeks leading up to the Festival for a maximum free bet pot total of £20 which will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Motown Lake @ 3.259/4 in the 16:40 Wetherby
Next Best - Back Grey Dawning @ 2.56/4 in the 17:10 Wetherby
Each Way - Back Chti Balko @ 8.07/1 in the 15:30 Wetherby

Wetherby 7th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 7 March, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jante Law
Playful Saint
Fontana Ellissi
Chti Balko
Alberts Back
Minella Charmer
Mcgowans Pass
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wetherby 7th Mar (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 7 March, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Motown Lake
Aughnacurra King
The Very Thing
Eveque
The Lion Dancer
Magic Of Milan
Sigurd
Espoir Moriviere
Hidden Cargo
Amber Run
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wetherby 7th Mar (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Monday 7 March, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Royal Mogul
Grey Dawning
Saint Patric
Langdale Lane
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips