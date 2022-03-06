Wetherby Racing Tips: Motown Lake holds solid claims

NAP: Motown Lake very interesting

Motown Lake - 16:40 Wetherby

Motown Lake was gambled on for his chasing and handicap debut at Wincanton in January but was beaten when falling at the usual four out.

However, he proved that money to be correct when producing a much improved display to open his account at Uttoxeter last month, seeing things out much better in first-time cheekpieces. He remains totally unexposed at this trip and in this sphere so is a strong fancy to follow up.

No. 5 Motown Lake (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Grey Dawning looks a good prospect

Grey Dawning - 17:10 Wetherby

Grey Dawning looked an above-average prospect when making a winning debut over course and distance in December and he looks very interesting.

That form received a boost when the runner-up won next time, and Grey Dawning overcame inexperience to make a winning start, suggesting he should have learnt plenty. He should be up to defying a penalty for a top yard before having his sights raised further.

No. 1 Grey Dawning (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.82 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Chti Balko potentially well treated

Chti Balko - 15:30 Wetherby

Chti Balko is now a 10-year-old but he has largely been in good form this season and is very much handicapped to strike.

He quickly dispelled a lesser effort when running creditably to finish second in a two and a half mile handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter last month and he has been dropped another 2 lb since. That means he is now 12 lb below his last winning mark and the return to two miles should be in his favour given likely conditions.