NAP

Glory Bridge - 17:00 Wetherby

Glory Bridge shaped well when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Doncaster last month, passing the post only three and three-quarter lengths behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having made his effort earlier than ideal.

The first two pulled a long way clear of the rest and the winner, Ivetwiggedit, has advertised the strength of that form by also winning his next two starts.

Glory Bridge has gone up 5 lb in the weights, but he remains open to improvement and is fancied to prove equal to the task for Donald McCain, who has his team in rude health (63% of horses running to form).

No. 2 Glory Bridge (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 97

NEXT BEST

Innisfree Lad - 15:15 Wetherby

Innisfree Lad capitalised on the drop in grade with an impressive victory at Hereford eight days ago, gradually drawing clear from the back straight to land the spoils by eight and a half lengths (eased down late on).

Crucially, he escapes a penalty for that success and it goes without saying that he should take plenty of beating in his follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of form, with the return to further also likely to play to the strengths of this thorough stayer.

No. 2 Innisfree Lad (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: David Dennis

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 122

EACH-WAY

Jet Legs - 15:50 Wetherby

Jet Legs confirmed his return to form with a good second at Ayr last month, doing his best work on the run-in to be beaten only six and a half lengths.

He can line up from the same mark today and Theo Gillard - who is going well with four winners from his last eight rides - claims 3 lb off his back.

Still low mileage after just eight starts over hurdles, Jet Legs should be winning races before too long and today could be the day for him to get off the mark.