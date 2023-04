NAP

Gentleman de Mai - 16:55 Wetherby

Gentleman de Mai offered plenty to work on when filling the runner-up spot on his chasing debut at Ayr in February, sticking to his task well in first-time cheekpieces to be beaten only two and a half lengths.

That form is working out exceptionally well - the others who finished in the first five places have all won since - and his scope for more improvement suggests he is very much one to be interested in from a 5 lb higher mark.

No. 4 Gentleman De Mai (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 110

NEXT BEST

Butch - 14:00 Wetherby

Butch showed improved form to open his account over hurdles at Uttoxeter last time, finding extra when challenged to get the verdict by a neck.

He now makes the switch to handicaps and looks potentially well treated from an opening BHA mark of 120, with his style of racing suggesting the slightly longer trip here could unlock further progress.

No. 1 Butch SBK 9/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

EACH-WAY

Fiadh - 16:20 Wetherby

Fiadh returned to form from out of the blue when winning over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, seemingly benefiting from the application of cheekpieces as she put her rivals to the sword by four and a half lengths in dominant fashion.

She is only 5 lb higher in the weights today and promises to be thereabouts once again in her follow-up bid if the headgear continues to have the desired effect.