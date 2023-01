NAP

Hattons Gardens - 13:57 Wetherby

Hattons Gardens wasn't asked a lot on his first two starts under Rules over two and a half miles, but he attracted support dropped to the minimum trip at this course over Christmas - his first start since undergoing a breathing operation - and duly showed more despite leaving the impression that two miles isn't an adequate test for him.

On what he has achieved under Rules so far, the handicapper hasn't taken any chances with his opening mark, but Hattons Gardens has the potential to improve significantly now trying three miles for the first time in this sphere, and he looks very interesting for a bang in-form jockey and trainer combination.

No. 4 Hattons Gardens (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 100

NEXT BEST

Iroko - 14:32 Wetherby

Iroko displayed promise as a juvenile last season, hitting the frame in the Adonis at Kempton, and he justified good support when making a winning return and handicap debut over course and distance in November, proving one and three-quarter lengths too strong for Foster'sisland.

That is strong form for the grade and Iroko's unexposed profile suggests he should have even more to offer. Iroko is 7 lb higher now and he makes plenty of appeal for an in-form yard.