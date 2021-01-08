- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 11
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 159
Welsh Grand National Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the rescheduled Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3...
"Clearly well treated under just a 4 lb penalty, open to more improvement and should stay this far."
Timeform on Secret Reprieve
Welsh Grand National
15:10 Chepstow, Saturday
Live on ITV4
1. Yala Enki (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)
Has shown his suitability to this test by finishing placed in the last two renewals, finishing third on each occasion. Was a good second on his reappearance at Cheltenham in November, beaten just a short-head by Ramses de Teillee, and he ought to be in the mix if none the worse for an early fall in the Becher Chase at Aintree last month.
2. Truckers Lodge (Paul Nicholls/ Lorcan Williams (3))
Finished runner-up in this race last season and further showcased his deep reserves of stamina by winning the Midlands National in March. Went up 14 lb for that wide-margin success, but didn't get the chance to show what he could do from his new mark when unseating on his reappearance at Kelso in October. Not one to rule out.
3. Ramses de Teillee (David Pipe/ Tom Scudamore)
Strong stayer who finished runner-up in this in 2018. Disappointed in the Becher Chase at Aintree last time but had also flopped on his only previous attempt over the National fences, so that run could be worth overlooking. Was better than ever when beating Yala Enki on his penultimate start so is one to consider at a big price.
4. Lord du Mesnil (Richard Hobson/ Paul O'Brien (3))
Progressed well over fences last season, racking up a hat-trick before producing creditable placed efforts in the Grand National Trial at Haydock and the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Has been below his best on both starts this season and, while this trip is more suitable, it's hard to be sure about what form he's in.
5. Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)
Largely failed to meet expectations last season, registering his sole success of the campaign in a two-runner event at Haydock, but he showed improved form when easily beating Christmas In April in the Southern National at Fontwell on his reappearance. Disappointed at Sandown last time, however, producing a feeble finishing effort, and others have more appealing profiles.
6. The Hollow Ginge (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Jamie Bargary)
Inconsistent over fences but posted an encouraging effort when fourth in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November, staying on to be nearest at the finish, doing best of those held up off the pace. Others look better treated and are preferred but this sort of test could suit.
7. Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe/ Conor O'Farrell)
Has an excellent record around the Grand National course at Aintree and built on that when notching a second success in the Becher Chase last month. Still on a fair mark after picking up a 4 lb penalty for that dominant victory.
8. Springfield Fox (Tom George/ Sean Bowen)
Unbeaten in three starts in points and was a ready winner of his first two outings over fences under Rules last winter. Those impressive wins earned him a shot at the National Hunt Chase but he unseated too far out to tell how he would have fared. Returned with an encouraging second over hurdles here last month and this race has seemingly been the plan. Remains unexposed over fences and appears to be on a decent mark so has strong claims.
9. The Two Amigos (Nicky Martin/ Matt Griffiths)
Strong stayer who has compiled a consistent profile over fences, despite going two years without a win. Ran up to his best when chasing home Secret Reprieve over three miles here last month and should give another good account of himself. Finished a creditable fifth in this last season.
10. Big River (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)
Has some good efforts to his name in big-field handicaps, including a close-up fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival last year. Ought to be sharper for his reappearance at Cheltenham in November but was a long way behind Ramses de Teillee and Yala Enki. Other have stronger claims.
11. Dominateur (Oliver Sherwood/ Gavin Sheehan)
Proved well suited by this track last season, winning a couple of novice handicaps on testing ground, but failed to make an impact in the Midlands National on his final start of the campaign. Last of three on his return at Sandown but that was a creditable effort against higher-rated rivals under faster conditions than ideal, so could improve on that.
12. Captain Drake (Harry Fry/ Bryan Carver (3)
Ran a cracker to finish runner-up to Truckers Lodge in the Midlands National in March, proving well suited by a test of stamina. Made a successful return over hurdles at Uttoxeter in October but has since been below his best over fences the last twice, including when only fifth behind Secret Reprieve here last month. This stiffer test will suit, however, and he represents an in-form yard.
13. Prime Venture (Evan Williams/ Tom O'Brien)
Finished a good fourth in this last year off a 4 lb lower mark and ran right up to his best when gaining an overdue first success over fences at Sedgefield on his reappearance in November, jumping particularly well. Solid contender for a yard also responsible for favourite Secret Reprieve.
14. Joe Farrell (Rebecca Curtis/ James Best)
Last win came in the 2018 Scottish National but has produced a few creditable efforts since, including when third in the Midlands National last March. Well handicapped on the pick of his form but is now 12 and has been below his best on all three starts this season.
15. Christmas In April (Colin Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)
Thorough stayer who scored three times last season and looked as good as ever when second to Cloudy Glen on his return in the Southern National. Should relish these testing conditions and represents a yard that has won this twice since 2016.
16. Bobo Mac (Tom Symonds/ Adrian Heskin)
Shaped with promise, faring best of those held up, when third behind Secret Reprieve and The Two Amigos here on his return last month. Cheekpieces were left off on that occasion but are reapplied here and he is entitled to respect for a yard that continues in good form.
17. Secret Repreive (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)
Looked a stayer to follow when jumping well and powering 12 lengths clear of The Two Amigos and Bobo Mac in a three-mile handicap chase here last month. Clearly well treated under just a 4 lb penalty, open to more improvement and should stay this far. The one to beat.
18. Calipso Collonges (Olly Murphy/ Jack Tudor (3))
Shaped as if retaining his ability when a remote fourth to Vieux Lion Rouge in the Becher Chase on his return last month but this looks a tough task from 3 lb out of the weights.
Recommended bets
Timeform’s analyst verdict
Secret Reprieve had plenty in hand when seeing off a couple of these rivals over three miles here last month and looks well-in under just a 4 lb penalty (new mark 8 lb higher). Springfield Fox has a similarly unexposed profile to the selection and looks next best ahead of Yala Enki, who has been placed in the last two runnings, and Colin Tizzard's Christmas In April.
Timeform's 1-2-3:
1. Secret Reprieve
2. Springfield Fox
3. Yala Enki
Chep 9th Jan (3m6f Grd3 Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 9 January, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Secret Reprieve
|Springfield Fox
|Christmas In April
|Truckers Lodge
|Lord Du Mesnil
|Dominateur
|The Two Amigos
|Yala Enki
|Prime Venture
|Ramses De Teillee
|Big River
|Bobo Mac
|Cloudy Glen
|The Hollow Ginge
|Vieux Lion Rouge
|Captain Drake
|Calipso Collonges
|Joe Farrell
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today