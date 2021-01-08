Welsh Grand National Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Welsh Grand National

15:10 Chepstow, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Yala Enki (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)

Has shown his suitability to this test by finishing placed in the last two renewals, finishing third on each occasion. Was a good second on his reappearance at Cheltenham in November, beaten just a short-head by Ramses de Teillee, and he ought to be in the mix if none the worse for an early fall in the Becher Chase at Aintree last month.

No. 1 Yala Enki (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 159

2. Truckers Lodge (Paul Nicholls/ Lorcan Williams (3))

Finished runner-up in this race last season and further showcased his deep reserves of stamina by winning the Midlands National in March. Went up 14 lb for that wide-margin success, but didn't get the chance to show what he could do from his new mark when unseating on his reappearance at Kelso in October. Not one to rule out.

No. 2 Truckers Lodge (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 155

3. Ramses de Teillee (David Pipe/ Tom Scudamore)

Strong stayer who finished runner-up in this in 2018. Disappointed in the Becher Chase at Aintree last time but had also flopped on his only previous attempt over the National fences, so that run could be worth overlooking. Was better than ever when beating Yala Enki on his penultimate start so is one to consider at a big price.

No. 3 Ramses De Teillee (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 24 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 153

4. Lord du Mesnil (Richard Hobson/ Paul O'Brien (3))

Progressed well over fences last season, racking up a hat-trick before producing creditable placed efforts in the Grand National Trial at Haydock and the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Has been below his best on both starts this season and, while this trip is more suitable, it's hard to be sure about what form he's in.

No. 4 Lord Du Mesnil (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 152

5. Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Largely failed to meet expectations last season, registering his sole success of the campaign in a two-runner event at Haydock, but he showed improved form when easily beating Christmas In April in the Southern National at Fontwell on his reappearance. Disappointed at Sandown last time, however, producing a feeble finishing effort, and others have more appealing profiles.

6. The Hollow Ginge (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Jamie Bargary)

Inconsistent over fences but posted an encouraging effort when fourth in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November, staying on to be nearest at the finish, doing best of those held up off the pace. Others look better treated and are preferred but this sort of test could suit.

No. 6 The Hollow Ginge (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Jamie Bargary

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 144

7. Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe/ Conor O'Farrell)

Has an excellent record around the Grand National course at Aintree and built on that when notching a second success in the Becher Chase last month. Still on a fair mark after picking up a 4 lb penalty for that dominant victory.

8. Springfield Fox (Tom George/ Sean Bowen)

Unbeaten in three starts in points and was a ready winner of his first two outings over fences under Rules last winter. Those impressive wins earned him a shot at the National Hunt Chase but he unseated too far out to tell how he would have fared. Returned with an encouraging second over hurdles here last month and this race has seemingly been the plan. Remains unexposed over fences and appears to be on a decent mark so has strong claims.

No. 8 Springfield Fox SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 142

9. The Two Amigos (Nicky Martin/ Matt Griffiths)

Strong stayer who has compiled a consistent profile over fences, despite going two years without a win. Ran up to his best when chasing home Secret Reprieve over three miles here last month and should give another good account of himself. Finished a creditable fifth in this last season.

No. 9 The Two Amigos SBK 11/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: Matt Griffiths

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 142

10. Big River (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

Has some good efforts to his name in big-field handicaps, including a close-up fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival last year. Ought to be sharper for his reappearance at Cheltenham in November but was a long way behind Ramses de Teillee and Yala Enki. Other have stronger claims.

No. 10 Big River (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 141

11. Dominateur (Oliver Sherwood/ Gavin Sheehan)

Proved well suited by this track last season, winning a couple of novice handicaps on testing ground, but failed to make an impact in the Midlands National on his final start of the campaign. Last of three on his return at Sandown but that was a creditable effort against higher-rated rivals under faster conditions than ideal, so could improve on that.

No. 11 Dominateur (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 141

12. Captain Drake (Harry Fry/ Bryan Carver (3)

Ran a cracker to finish runner-up to Truckers Lodge in the Midlands National in March, proving well suited by a test of stamina. Made a successful return over hurdles at Uttoxeter in October but has since been below his best over fences the last twice, including when only fifth behind Secret Reprieve here last month. This stiffer test will suit, however, and he represents an in-form yard.

13. Prime Venture (Evan Williams/ Tom O'Brien)

Finished a good fourth in this last year off a 4 lb lower mark and ran right up to his best when gaining an overdue first success over fences at Sedgefield on his reappearance in November, jumping particularly well. Solid contender for a yard also responsible for favourite Secret Reprieve.

No. 13 Prime Venture (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 139

14. Joe Farrell (Rebecca Curtis/ James Best)

Last win came in the 2018 Scottish National but has produced a few creditable efforts since, including when third in the Midlands National last March. Well handicapped on the pick of his form but is now 12 and has been below his best on all three starts this season.

15. Christmas In April (Colin Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)

Thorough stayer who scored three times last season and looked as good as ever when second to Cloudy Glen on his return in the Southern National. Should relish these testing conditions and represents a yard that has won this twice since 2016.

No. 15 Christmas In April (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 136

16. Bobo Mac (Tom Symonds/ Adrian Heskin)

Shaped with promise, faring best of those held up, when third behind Secret Reprieve and The Two Amigos here on his return last month. Cheekpieces were left off on that occasion but are reapplied here and he is entitled to respect for a yard that continues in good form.

No. 16 Bobo Mac (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 135

17. Secret Repreive (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)

Looked a stayer to follow when jumping well and powering 12 lengths clear of The Two Amigos and Bobo Mac in a three-mile handicap chase here last month. Clearly well treated under just a 4 lb penalty, open to more improvement and should stay this far. The one to beat.

No. 17 Secret Reprieve (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 134

18. Calipso Collonges (Olly Murphy/ Jack Tudor (3))

Shaped as if retaining his ability when a remote fourth to Vieux Lion Rouge in the Becher Chase on his return last month but this looks a tough task from 3 lb out of the weights.

