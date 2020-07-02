Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 2 July

#1 Oxesome - Woodbine R1 (20:45)

Oxesome made a pleasing comeback when second over a shorter trip here last month. She broke her maiden over this C&D, so should appreciate stretching back out with that pipe-opener under her belt. Our Eyes Touched and Don't Get Smart, both winners last time, can fill the minor places.

#5 Lookingforpursemonee - Woodbine R2 (21:14)

Lookingforpursemonee just flattened out as if in need of the run when second here last time and should strip fitter with that outing under his belt. Cat Zapper should also give a good account, while Be the Change makes up the three.

#5 Spring In The Wind - Woodbine R3 (21:43)

Spring In The Wind has a touch of class (has run well in Graded contests) and now drops into a claimer for the first time in her career. She can take advantage of the drop in class to record a fourth success. Mizzona won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and is taken to get second.