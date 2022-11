Disagreement from the off between Daryl Carter and Betfair's Ryan McCue

Bet £10 on racing multiples and get a free £10 on multiples with Betfair throughout the weekend (T&C's apply)

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

The big race of the weekend is the Gold Cup, taking place at 14.20 at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Daryl Carter is against French Dynamite

French Dynamite currently heads up the market at 9/2 and Daryl Carter isn't 'convinced that's he's as good going left-handed'. One horse Daryl did give mention to was Happygolucky for Kim Bailey, who has a 'fantastic record fresh' and he feels the trip will suit him. He is currently 11/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook.

Daryl was also aligned with Betfair ambassador Tony Calvin in selecting Deyrann De Carjac. 'Good ground could be key to him and he's well handicapped. He's not without a squeak at a big price.'

Betfair's Lauren Hayhoe did nail Daryl down for a NAP and he's gone for Banbridge in the 13:45 Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham on Saturday. 'I loved the debut run at Gowran Park where he jumped really professionally. I think this horse could be a genuine Arkle contender.'

Back Banbridge to win the 13:45 at Cheltenham on Saturday @ 13/8 13/8

The Traders View from Ryan McCue

Ryan gave mention to two horses in the 14.20 who have been well backed, Galahad Quest now 7/1 from 11/1 and Umbrigado has been backed from 14/1 into 10/1.

However the biggest mover on the card has been Unanswered in the 15:30, he's 2/1 having been as big as 9/1.

Ryan's NAP comes in the same race as Daryl Carter's, he's gone for Tommys Oscar. Betfair's trader says 'I thought Tommys Oscar was really good in beating a race fit horse of Donald McCain's at Carlisle. He'll come on for that and could take some beating here.

Back Tommys Oscar in the 13:45 at Cheltenham on Saturday @ 7/4 7/4

Weekend Briefing - Episdoe 1... Disagreement From The Off