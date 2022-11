Paul Nicholls runner well backed this afternoon

Won a bumper back in March

Last time out track winner

Today's most backed horse is Paul Nicholls' Knowsley Road who runs in the 14:22 Maiden Hurdle at Chepstow.



After finishing a close second on his point to point debut, Knowsley Road finished a pleasing second once again at Exeter in a bumper in testing conditions.

No. 8 Knowsley Road (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

With plenty of initial promise shown, Paul Nicholls' horse put his early experience to good use, coming out on top to win a bumper at Chepstow back in March by over three lengths.

With the ground expected to be good to soft once again this afternoon, the five-year-old has plenty in his favour on his hurdling debut.

The manner in which he won his bumper at this course suggests there's every chance he can progress over hurdles, and Betfair punters have been keen to support him in the market.

His main market rival, Imperial Storm 6.05/1, has the upper hand in terms of experience, having made his hurdling debut at Market Rasen back in August.

Despite being a shade of odds-on, Imperial Storm finished second of four and once again bumps into a solid opponent in the market.

The six-year-old won a good bumper at Perth by ten lengths back in April 2021 but Betfair punters believe Knowsley Road can deliver an even stronger performance this afternoon.