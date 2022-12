First start under new trainer Nicky Henderson

Showed promise in early stages of career

Today's most backed horse on the Betfair Sportsbook is Bold Endeavour in the 15:00 Leicester. Having opened at 5.04/1, he's now just 2.506/4 to prevail this afternoon.

Having won three rules races between May 2021 and Wetherby 2022, Bold Endeavour has regressed, pulling up on his last two outings at Aintree and Carlisle, most recently in October 2022.

No. 3 Bold Endeavour SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 130

However, now under new trainer Nicky Henderson, with Nico de Boinville on board, Betfair punters believe the combination will bring about some much needed improvement to get his head back in front.

Henderson has produced nine winners from his last 40 runners, while Boinville won yesterday at Uttoxeter; his fourth winner in the last two weeks.

Dan and Harry Skelton link up on market rival, Calico, who recently finished second at Chepstow when favourite over 2m.

However, he hasn't won since March 2021 and it remains to be seen whether Calico will be able to handle the step up in trip to 2m4f at Leicester.

Scene Not Herd is also a market rival, having won 3-4 over fences last season, but returned with a very disappointing performance at Kempton last month when pulling up. Much better is required in order to win this.

However, Betfair punters have spoken and a Nicky Henderson revival is very much on the cards for Bold Endeavour.