Today's most backed horse amongst Betfair punters is Moralisa who runs in the 17:30 Kempton this evening. Shehas been popular all morning, coming in from 7/2 into 11/4 to come out on top.

Ismail Mohammed's mare put in a solid performance on her debut over at Newcastle, finishing second, four lengths behind odds-on favourite Chasseral.

Now rated 83, there was no disappointment losing to such a progressive horse, and Moralisa is in much calmer waters today.

No. 11 (5) Moralisa SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

There's only four other horses in this one with racecourse experience, and Moralisa's debut run is far stronger than any of those.

However, it's the newcomers shes faces at Kempton which are cause for concern.

Andrew Balding's Berkshire Cruz 4.57/2 cost 75,000 guineas and looks a likely type to progress over time, and with his trainer 7-31 on the all weather with his two-year-old's this year, he's one to watch in the betting.

Clive Cox's Due Date 4.57/2, who cost £55,000, is another candidate to keep tabs on. His brother and half-brother both won on their starts on the AW and had RPRs of 112 and 117, which bodes well in a race like this one.

Interestingly, trainer George Boughey runs three in this: Trilby 9.08/1, Concorde 13.012/1 and Time In Motion 17.016/1. All three aren't fancied in the market at the time of writing, but it's interesting to see him try his hand in a very winnable race.

However, Betfair punters have had their say and they are siding with experience and believe Moralisa can go one better against the boys this evening.