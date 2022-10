Yard's impressive record has caught the eye

It has been a busy morning for Betfair punters, who have supported three horses over at Navan, starting with Senado Square in the 13:15 Arkle Bar Median Auction Maiden.

18 runners go to post but it's Andrew Slattery's two-year-old which has been very well backed from 33/1 into 15/2 to win on debut.

No. 7 (20) Senado Square SBK 11/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: A. Slattery, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Having cost 14,000 Guineas as a yearling, Senado Square is a half brother to Italian winner Zia Rosa, but more importantly the yard has produced their fair share of two-year-old winners.

The market has spoken and in a largely uncompetitive field, despite the numbers, Betfair punters are keen to back a first time success in the first at Navan.

Senado Square to win 13:15 Navan 8.5

First time hood has not been missed

Next up is Thai Legacy, who runs in the 13:50 Slane Nursery Handicap. Similar to Senado Square, Kieran Cotter's horse has also been well supported from 33s into 11/2 this morning.

The two-year-old has already had three runs to date, although the first two runs over six furlongs are nothing to shout about. Finishing 17th at Curragh before 14th at Fairyhouse, Cotter took the decision to try Thai Legacy over a shorter trip.

No. 13 (9) Thai Legacy (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Kieran Patrick Cotter, Ireland

Jockey: N. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 57

There was more to like about the two-year-old's performance at Cork last week, finishing fifth of 12 at 80/1, beaten roughly six lengths.

With a more encouraging run under the belt, Cotter is now trying the hood for the first time with Thai Legacy, and Betfair punters believe this could do the trick to spark further improvement.

Thai Legacy to win 13:50 Navan 6.5

Punters stick with Cotter

Last but not least is another Kieran Cotter horse, as Tiny Bit in the 14:25 Apprentice Handicap, who has been backed from 33/1 into 13/2 to come out on top.

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying an extra place in this race, for those looking for an each way swing.

No. 2 (12) Tiny Bit (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Kieran Patrick Cotter, Ireland

Jockey: C. J. MacRedmond

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 64

Tiny Bit won off a four pound lower mark at Down Royal back in June over today's trip, but has since been off the boil with three below par runs at Tipperary, Fairyhouse and Curragh.

However, the three-year-old has been off the track for 80 days and returns with a new headgear combination, which might just do the trick.

Despite needing a career best performance to potentially land this, Betfair punters have been getting well and truly stuck in and the opening 33s have well and truly gone.