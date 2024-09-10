Wednesday Racing Tips: 15/8 The Feminine Urge still well handicapped say Timeform

Savannah Smiles can defy a penalty

The Feminine Urge on the right path

Time Tested improving all the time

Savannah Smiles has been on the go since January, but she appears to thrive on her racing, and she produced a big career-best effort when recording her third win of the year at Chepstow last week.

She was mightily impressive in doing so, too, quickly putting the race to bed when coming through to lead entering the final furlong, overcoming some earlier trouble in-running to win handsomely.

Savannah Smiles now finds herself in a similar race back on the all-weather, but she is a past course-and-distance winner, and is ahead of her mark turned out under a penalty, so she makes plenty of appeal.

The Feminine Urge started at big prices on her first three starts, showing clear signs of ability on her second one over five furlongs at Sandown, and leaving the impression she was being brought along gradually on her qualifying run.

She started much shorter in the betting for her handicap debut at Catterick last month and duly showed improved form to open her account, the margin only a nose but having more in hand than that implies as she had to overcome trouble in-running.

The handicapper has raised her just 3 lb in the weights for that success, but that more than likely underestimates her, and there should be even more to come - she still has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating. George Scott has his string in fine order at present and she looks a good bet to follow up.

Time Tested continues to progress with racing this season, opening his account in a classified event over seven furlongs at Yarmouth in July where he was the subject of a massive gamble, and producing a power-packed finish to cut down the runner-up in the nick of time.

He was unable to land the odds in a similar event upped to a mile and a quarter at Brighton next time, but the longer trip may not have suited ideally on that occasion, and he bounced right back to form with another career-best effort over this course and distance a fortnight ago.

That was his first win in a handicap, and though he took time to get organised round this sharp track, he was still well on top at the finish. There could be even more to come from him and he seems sure to launch another bold bid from a 4 lb higher mark.

