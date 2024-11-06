Wednesday Racing Tips: Reel Her In can complete a hat-trick say Timeform

Reel Her In still improving

Spirit Lead Me on an upward curve

Smart Hero interesting back on all-weather

Reel Her In finished nearer last than first in most of her starts over both hurdles and on the Flat for Gavin Cromwell in Ireland, but she has found a new lease of life since moving to Ben Haslam, and is one to keep on the right side.

She built on the promise of her stable debut when opening her account over a mile and three quarters at this course last month, doing so in spite of dropping back in trip and still not looking the finished article.

Reel Her In went up just 1 lb for that win and followed up in very similar fashion over this course and distance three weeks ago, producing a strong late burst of speed to snatch it late in the day. The handicapper has raised her just 2 lb for that win since, and she is very much the type to pull out more, so she makes plenty of appeal in her hat-trick bid.

Recommended Bet Back Reel Her In in the 15:42 Musselburgh SBK 6/4

Spirit Lead Me had four runs before he was awarded a handicap mark, looking limited at best, but he was very well supported and proved a different proposition when opening his account on nursery debut over a mile at this course last month.

He looked very well treated turned out under a penalty at Wolverhampton nine days later and had no problem following up, always travelling well and settling the race when kicking off the home turn.

Spirit Lead Me won by four lengths that day, but had plenty more in hand than that margin implies, and even though he's a stone higher in the weights now, he still appeals as being well treated and is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Spirit Lead Me in the 16:30 Kempton SBK 6/4

Smart Hero has some solid form on the all-weather, beaten only by some useful types in both his starts over this course and distance, including on his debut, and he made the most of a good opportunity when opening his account at Southwell two starts back.

He stood out on form that day, but barely had to come out of third gear, and he was far from disgraced back on turf in a useful handicap at Yarmouth on his latest start in September.

His half-brother Sea The Caspar is a better performer on the all-weather and Smart Hero looks very interesting back on an artificial surface with that in mind, likely to have more to offer still, and he can prove this mark a workable on for a yard among the winners.

Recommended Bet Back Smart Hero in the 17:00 Kempton SBK 10/3

