Wednesday Racing Tips: Pique' can score at Nottingham say Timeform

Sean Og on a good mark

More to come for Pique' at this trip

Isabella Bee can get back on the up

Sean Og only ran at Hexham last Friday where he finished second but his trainer Dianne Sayer looks to have found him a quick opportunity to go one better in the staying handicap chase at Sedgefield (14:28). He looks well in at the weights, racing off a 1lb lower mark than last week and is clear top in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings as a result, 4lb ahead of his closest rival.

Sean Og ran a career best at Hexham but was unfortunate to bump into a thriving rival in Instant Gambler who proved a real blot on the handicap and was in receipt of plenty of weight from the runner-up. Challenging briefly at the last after making smooth headway on the final circuit, Sean Og kept on to pull clear of the rest over Hexham's stiff three miles, proving himself at a new trip.

Having begun his career in Ireland, it took Sean Og a while to register his first success but he finally came good twice over fences at Cartmel this summer. However, his good run last week shows that he's effective elsewhere and he's capable of gaining a third victory here.

Recommended Bet Back Sean Og in the 14:28 Sedgefield SBK 13/8

James Fanshawe's filly Pique' goes to Nottingham with four second places next to her name but all those runs have come at a mile and a half. There's a good chance that the extra two furlongs of this fillies' handicap (14:45) will suit her a lot better as she's bred to stay well, being a daughter of Nathaniel out of a mare who was second in the Lillie Langtry Stakes over today's trip.

Pique' got off the mark in another fillies' handicap at Leicester in May, when there was give in the ground, and has run consistently since albeit finding one too good each time. On her latest start at Yarmouth, she finished strongly from an unpromising position to give the backers of favourite Overture a scare as the winner's rider almost took things too easily in front, enabling Pique' to finish just a neck back in second.

The margin flatters Pique' somewhat, therefore, but that was still a good run against a useful Sir Mark Prescott-trained winner who's improving in leaps and bounds and was completing a four-timer.

Pique' heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb and, with this greater test of stamina sure to suit, she can snap her run of second places.

Recommended Bet Back Pique in the 14:45 Nottingham SBK 13/8

Isabella Bee was having only her second start over fences when looking one to keep on side in winning a handicap chase at Worcester in August and she's fancied to return to winning ways in Ludlow's two and a half mile contest (15:35).

Fergal O'Brien's mare ran up a hat-trick over hurdles around this time last year but has already shown herself to be a better chaser. All three of her runs over fences to date have come at Worcester, and she was a good second in a mares' handicap there on her chasing debut in July over today's trip. Successful with little fuss on her next outing, Isabella Bee wasn't in the same form when kept to two miles for a novice handicap on her latest start when making the running but dropping away to finish third behind the thriving Beat Box.

This doesn't look quite as competitive and, back up in trip and still early in her career as a chaser, Isabella Bee looks worth another chance heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.

Recommended Bet Back Isabella Bee in the 15:35 Ludlow SBK 15/8

