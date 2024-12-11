Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know
Timeform provide three horses to focus on at Hereford, Hexham and Kempton on Wednesday.
-
Four-year-old Torneo still has more to offer
-
High Moon to benefit from drop in trip
-
Step back up in distance to suit Voltaic
Horse In Focus Torneo to go one better
In the last five seasons Jamie Snowden has sent three four-year-olds chasing. Ga Law won three times in the autumn of 2020, including a Grade 2 at Wincanton, while Hardy du Seuil won his two completed starts before the turn of the year in late 2021.
Torneo, the latest four-year-old sent chasing by Snowden, has been beaten on both starts over fences so far, but he shaped with plenty of encouragement when denied by only half a length in second at Wincanton last month, jumping better than on his first start over fences and earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one to be interested in.
Torneo is effectively running off a 3 lb higher mark at Hereford (14:35) but he still looks fairly treated, particularly as he has the 'small p' to show further improvement is expected, and he heads Timeform's ratings by 1 lb.
High Moon can capitalise on lenient mark
High Moon is an interesting runner at Hexham (14:50) as he has a host of Timeform Flags that point towards a big effort.
High Moon has had a patchy profile since his last win in April 2023 but he has fallen in the weights and arguably shaped best when a non-staying third over three miles at Musselburgh last time, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag with a drop in trip in mind.
High Moon is duly dropped in trip here and it's worth noting that he was beaten only a head over this course and distance on his only previous outing here over fences, a performance which has earned him the Horses For Courses Flag.
The booking of conditional rider Charlie Maggs, who is good value for his 7 lb claim, also looks like a positive move and has generated the Jockey Uplift Flag, while High Moon is still 5 lb below his last winning mark so is well treated and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.
Voltaic stands out on Timeform ratings
Voltaic looked unsuited by the trip when only fourth in a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle on Friday and he should benefit from stepping back up in trip at Kempton (20:10).
He had been a decisive winner of a seven-furlong handicap at Lingfield last Tuesday and as that three-and-three-quarter-length victory was achieved in an event for apprentice riders he escapes a penalty.
He's clearly well treated based on the form of that Lingfield victory - which came under Alexandra McDonnell who is back in the saddle here - and he's 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday Racing Tips: Cogitate and Dick the Newmarket dashers for 109/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday Racing Tips: Cogitate and Dick the Newmarket dashers for 109/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide