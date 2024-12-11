Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Four-year-old Torneo still has more to offer

High Moon to benefit from drop in trip

Step back up in distance to suit Voltaic

In the last five seasons Jamie Snowden has sent three four-year-olds chasing. Ga Law won three times in the autumn of 2020, including a Grade 2 at Wincanton, while Hardy du Seuil won his two completed starts before the turn of the year in late 2021.

Torneo, the latest four-year-old sent chasing by Snowden, has been beaten on both starts over fences so far, but he shaped with plenty of encouragement when denied by only half a length in second at Wincanton last month, jumping better than on his first start over fences and earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one to be interested in.

Torneo is effectively running off a 3 lb higher mark at Hereford (14:35) but he still looks fairly treated, particularly as he has the 'small p' to show further improvement is expected, and he heads Timeform's ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Torneo in the 14:35 at Hereford SBK 7/4

High Moon is an interesting runner at Hexham (14:50) as he has a host of Timeform Flags that point towards a big effort.

High Moon has had a patchy profile since his last win in April 2023 but he has fallen in the weights and arguably shaped best when a non-staying third over three miles at Musselburgh last time, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag with a drop in trip in mind.

High Moon is duly dropped in trip here and it's worth noting that he was beaten only a head over this course and distance on his only previous outing here over fences, a performance which has earned him the Horses For Courses Flag.

The booking of conditional rider Charlie Maggs, who is good value for his 7 lb claim, also looks like a positive move and has generated the Jockey Uplift Flag, while High Moon is still 5 lb below his last winning mark so is well treated and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.

Recommended Bet Back High Moon in the 14:50 at Hexham SBK 7/1

Voltaic looked unsuited by the trip when only fourth in a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle on Friday and he should benefit from stepping back up in trip at Kempton (20:10).

He had been a decisive winner of a seven-furlong handicap at Lingfield last Tuesday and as that three-and-three-quarter-length victory was achieved in an event for apprentice riders he escapes a penalty.

He's clearly well treated based on the form of that Lingfield victory - which came under Alexandra McDonnell who is back in the saddle here - and he's 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Voltaic in the 20:10 at Kempton SBK 5/1

