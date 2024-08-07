Wednesday Racing Tips: Formidable Force has excellent chance say Timeform

Formidable Force can follow up

Northern Ruler has great potential

Heathcliff still well handicapped

Formidable Force opened his account in good style on his handicap debut at Lingfield last time and looks a horse to keep on the right side.

He'd demonstrated ability in his three qualifying runs and showed the benefit of a gelding operation, having no problem with the drop back to six furlongs and forging clear in the closing stages in the style of a well-handicapped horse.

Ferguson has had only nine runners at Pontefract in his career, so it isn't a track he sends his horses to regularly, but the stiff nature of this course should suit Formidable Force well, and a subsequent 7lb rise in the weights probably underestimates him. He is 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and also has the Horse In Focus Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Formidable Force in the 16:40 Pontefract SBK 2/1

Northern Ruler was awarded the Timeform Large 'P' following his very promising debut at Windsor last month.

He's from an excellent family - he cost a healthy 500,000 guineas as a yearling - and showed plenty to work on, displaying clear signs of inexperience early, having to be shaken up soon after halfway but making eye-catching headway once the penny started to drop in the closing stages under a considerate ride to be beaten only by another promising type who had the benefit of previous experience.

The Large 'P' attached to his rating is there to outline that he's open to significant improvement now and he has seemingly been found a good opportunity to go one place better before having his sights raised further.

Recommended Bet Back Northern Ruler in the 18:40 Yarmouth SBK 4/5

Heathcliff is a lightly-raced three-year-old who built on earlier promise when opening his account on handicap debut over this course and distance in April.

He needed every inch of the trip that day, doing all of his best work at the finish to prevail by a short head, so it was a surprise he ran over six furlongs last time. He still shaped very well, though, simply given too much to do the way that race unfolded on what was his first start for 11 weeks.

Heathcliff left the impression he's definitely capable of winning more races from this sort of mark and it is encouraging that he's back out relatively quickly for a yard that continue in top form.