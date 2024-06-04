Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's view
Timeform's Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view at Ripon and Nottingham on Wednesday...
-
Timeform highlight three selections for Wednesday's racing
-
Abate can take advantage of drop in grade
-
Georgie Wooster should relish step up in trip
-
Graham can continue gradual progress
Abate should prove tough to peg back
Abate
- J: Mia Nicholls
- T: Adrian Nicholls
- F: 75312-675
Abate had an excellent campaign last term, winning four times and finishing in the frame on a further six occasions from only 13 starts.
He's not been at his best in three starts this season but he's contested some ultra-competitive and better-quality handicaps and shaped well when fifth at York last time- out, racing with plenty of enthusiasm at the head of affairs but unable to sustain his effort in the final furlong.
He was possibly disadvantaged by his high draw and racing closer to the near flank at York so he can have his effort there marked up. It would be no surprise to see this course-and-distance winner capitalise on this drop in grade off a mark just 1 lb higher than the one he defied at Newmarket last autumn.
Improving Georgie Wooster ahead of the handicapper
Georgie Wooster (Ire)
- J: David Allan
- T: Tim Easterby
- F: 7861
Georgie Wooster had shaped with encouragement when making late headway on his third start in maiden and novice company and he built on that to make a successful handicap debut at Redcar a couple of weeks ago.
The gelding still showed some inexperience and it took a bit of time for him to find his stride, but he came home powerfully down the outside and was ultimately well on top at the finish.
The strength he showed in the final furlong, allied with some stamina in his pedigree, suggests he should relish this extra furlong and he has the Timeform 'p' to denote he is likely to progress again.
He has a 7lb rise in the weights to cope with but that Redcar form is working out well - the second and third both won next time out - and he still looks ahead of the handicapper.
Drop in grade will suit Graham
Graham
- J: James Doyle
- T: Richard Hannon
- F: 212241-03
Graham was largely progressive last season and signed off for the campaign with a front-running success at Newbury where he showed a gritty attitude to prevail.
He was well down the field on his return at the same venue in April, fading after chasing a solid pace over a shorter trip, but he took a big step forward with that outing under his belt and arguably produced his best effort yet when third at Ascot last month, faring best of those ridden close to the pace in a competitive handicap run at a good gallop.
He earned Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, identifying him as one likely to be of interest next time, and with the prospect of more to come he makes appeal in this lower quality and less competitive handicap, with the step up in trip unlikely to be a problem.
Read Now Daryl Carter's Tips: Play tactically with Gosden duo at Kempton
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Play tactically with Gosden duo at Kempton
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Two bets for Saturday at 20/1 and 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on rules debut at Southwell
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Shamrock can earn the gold in Tuesday's Leicester big price double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Shamrock can earn the gold in Tuesday's Leicester big price double