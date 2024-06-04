Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's view

Timeform highlight three selections for Wednesday's racing

Abate can take advantage of drop in grade

Georgie Wooster should relish step up in trip

Graham can continue gradual progress

Abate had an excellent campaign last term, winning four times and finishing in the frame on a further six occasions from only 13 starts.

He's not been at his best in three starts this season but he's contested some ultra-competitive and better-quality handicaps and shaped well when fifth at York last time- out, racing with plenty of enthusiasm at the head of affairs but unable to sustain his effort in the final furlong.

He was possibly disadvantaged by his high draw and racing closer to the near flank at York so he can have his effort there marked up. It would be no surprise to see this course-and-distance winner capitalise on this drop in grade off a mark just 1 lb higher than the one he defied at Newmarket last autumn.

Recommended Bet Back Abate in the 19:55 at Ripon SBK 4/1

Georgie Wooster had shaped with encouragement when making late headway on his third start in maiden and novice company and he built on that to make a successful handicap debut at Redcar a couple of weeks ago.

The gelding still showed some inexperience and it took a bit of time for him to find his stride, but he came home powerfully down the outside and was ultimately well on top at the finish.

The strength he showed in the final furlong, allied with some stamina in his pedigree, suggests he should relish this extra furlong and he has the Timeform 'p' to denote he is likely to progress again.

He has a 7lb rise in the weights to cope with but that Redcar form is working out well - the second and third both won next time out - and he still looks ahead of the handicapper.

Recommended Bet Back Georgie Wooster in the 21:00 at Ripon SBK 15/8

Graham was largely progressive last season and signed off for the campaign with a front-running success at Newbury where he showed a gritty attitude to prevail.

He was well down the field on his return at the same venue in April, fading after chasing a solid pace over a shorter trip, but he took a big step forward with that outing under his belt and arguably produced his best effort yet when third at Ascot last month, faring best of those ridden close to the pace in a competitive handicap run at a good gallop.

He earned Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, identifying him as one likely to be of interest next time, and with the prospect of more to come he makes appeal in this lower quality and less competitive handicap, with the step up in trip unlikely to be a problem.