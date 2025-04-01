Wednesday Racing Tips: Mark Milligan is backing a pair of sprinters

This is a cracking little 5f handicap, with both Spartan Arrow and the prolific Paddy's Day coming into it at the top of their games.

The latter has proven a revelation on the all-weather over the winter having previously looked hard to win with.

He'd run plenty of good races in defeat last season but just looked to lack something in the finish. However, that hasn't been the case since the turn of the year as he's racked up four success in a row.

The handicapper has struggled to keep up with his progression, but will likely get a lid on him sooner rather than later, and I prefer the claims of Spartan Arrow.

Progressive as a three-year-old when in the care of the Crisfords, he only made one appearance last season but that was a fine third in a strong handicap at York in May.

Subsequently sold to the Archie Watson yard, he shaped as if needing the run on his debut for the stable at Newcastle in February, but was back on song at Wolverhampton last time, narrowly gaining the verdict over Almaty Star.

There's plenty of time for Spartan Arrow to pick up the progression he was showing a couple of seasons ago and his current mark of 92 still looks workable, particularly when bearing in mind that strong York form.

Recommended Bet Back Spartan Arrow in the 15:37 Musselburgh SBK 11/8

Another sprinter very much on the up is Jim Goldie's Oriental Prince, who is a strong fancy to defy a penalty in this 6f handicap. He's been a different horse since being fitted with a hood, winning five of his last seven starts in the headgear.

He was quite a headstrong sort last season but has settled down with the aid of the equipment and travels really strong these days without overracing.

A straightforward prominent racer, the selection was a winner over this C&D two starts ago before following up at Newcastle last time, again travelling really strongly in front.

The two placed horses did meet trouble that day, so maybe things would have been a little different had they got better runs, but the point is that Oriental Prince has such good tactical speed that he keeps himself out of trouble and makes his own trips, which can be a big bonus in sprint handicaps.

This is a standard class 6 affair, and we know enough about the opposition to know that they have few secrets from the handicapper. There's essentially only one progressive type in the line-up and that's Oriental Prince.

He's another who the assessor will likely catch up with eventually but, in the meantime, I expect him to make hay under his 5lb penalty.