Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Georgie Wooster can win again says Timeform
John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Thirsk, Musselburgh and Epsom on Wednesday...
Georgie Wooster arrives in great heart
Knights Affair can open his account
Mr Wagyu handicapped to stirke
Georgie Wooster can win again
Georgie Wooster (Ire)
- J: David Allan
- T: Tim Easterby
- F: 7861
The first division of the seven-furlong handicap at Thirsk (15:45) features a couple of three-year-olds who were both ready winners last time out and could well have this race between them. Savvy Warrior ran a career best when getting off the mark at Wetherby last month and should go well again but preference is for the Tim Easterby-trained Georgie Wooster who made a good impression last time too.
After showing just modest form in his first three starts in the spring, Georgie Wooster showed plenty of improvement when making a successful handicap debut at Redcar in May, and while he gave the impression he still has something to learn, he flew home once getting into his stride and was well on top in beating his stablemate Kode Secret by a length and a quarter.
That form is working out well, with the third, as well as the runner-up, both winning their next races, and, looking the type to improve further - he has the 'p' symbol attached to his rating - Georgie Wooster can shrug off a 9 lb rise in the weights.
Knights Affair to get off mark over longer trip
Knights Affair
- J: Mark Winn
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 25573-422
Knights Affair doesn't look an obvious stayer on pedigree but he ran well when stepped up to a mile and three quarters at Catterick on his latest outing and can get off the mark going up another couple of furlongs in the two-mile contest at Musselburgh (16:40).
Still lightly raced for a four-year-old, the David O'Meara-trained Knights Affair has found one too good on his last two starts as he'd previously gone close in an apprentice handicap at Doncaster when going down by a neck to Southern Voyage. He then ran at least as well when staying on to be beaten a length by Gibside on his latest start when having the reopposing Lord Torrenaga back in fourth.
The latter looks set to give another good account but doesn't look as well treated as Knights Affair who tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and can go one better than in his last couple of starts.
Mr Wagyu can end losing run
Mr Wagyu (Ire)
- J: Jason Hart
- T: John & Sean Quinn
- F: 3850-2623
The John & Sean Quinn stable has a good strike rate with their runners at Epsom and gained their latest win there on Derby Day when Breege won the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes.
The Malton yard went very close to having another winner on the card when veteran sprinter Mr Wagyu was touched off by a head in the Tokyo Trophy, the six-furlong handicap which closes Derby Day, and the nine-year-old has a good chance of gaining his first win for a couple of years in a less competitive contest this evening (19:25) over the same course and distance.
Mr Wagyu not only goes well over Epsom's six furlongs - he won the Tokyo Trophy in 2022 and finished third in the same race last year - he also tends to come good in the summer as he has gained all 15 of his career wins in either June or July. He wasn't disgraced on his latest start when third to Marine Wave at Ripon and tops the adjusted ratings by 1lb here ahead of fellow top weight Get It.
Recommended bets
