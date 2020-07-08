To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 July

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform provide the three best bets at Delaware and Penn National on Wednesday...

"...is taken to make light of the layoff on his return to action..."

Timeform on Arch Cat

#1 Tale of E Dubai - Delaware R3 (19:15)

Tale of E Dubai is probably better on dirt than turf nowadays and the switch back to main track should work in his favour in this $12k claiming contest. Main threat Dig Charlie Dig is Back from a break and is expected to be in the thick of the action, while Doodle Hopper should also be right up there.

#9 Arch Cat - Delaware R8 (21:45)

Arch Cat was a winner at Parx when last seen in February and is taken to make light of the layoff on his return to action. My Boy Lenny has been a win machine at Tampa Bay of late and looks sure to go well again now he returns north. Won and Done may come out best of the rest.

#6 Hollywood Handsome - Penn National R7 (01:43)

Hollywood Handsome has been a model of consistency and looks sure to go well again in this low-level claimer. He does have a layoff to overcome but that should be no issue given his trainer has an exceptional record in these circumstances. Rockin Cowboy and Uncle Archie can fill the minor places.

Recommended bets

#1 Tale of E Dubai – Delaware R3 (19:15)
#9 Arch Cat – Delaware R8 (21:45)
#6 Hollywood Handsome – Penn National R7 (01:43)

Delaw (US) 8th Jul (R3 6f Claim)

Wednesday 8 July, 7.15pm

Delaw (US) 8th Jul (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 8 July, 9.45pm

Penn (US) 8th Jul (R7 6f Claim)

Thursday 9 July, 1.43am

Timeform,

