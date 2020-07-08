Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 July

#1 Tale of E Dubai - Delaware R3 (19:15)

Tale of E Dubai is probably better on dirt than turf nowadays and the switch back to main track should work in his favour in this $12k claiming contest. Main threat Dig Charlie Dig is Back from a break and is expected to be in the thick of the action, while Doodle Hopper should also be right up there.

#9 Arch Cat - Delaware R8 (21:45)

Arch Cat was a winner at Parx when last seen in February and is taken to make light of the layoff on his return to action. My Boy Lenny has been a win machine at Tampa Bay of late and looks sure to go well again now he returns north. Won and Done may come out best of the rest.

#6 Hollywood Handsome - Penn National R7 (01:43)

Hollywood Handsome has been a model of consistency and looks sure to go well again in this low-level claimer. He does have a layoff to overcome but that should be no issue given his trainer has an exceptional record in these circumstances. Rockin Cowboy and Uncle Archie can fill the minor places.

