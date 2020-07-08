Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 July

#7 Hupernikao - Greyville R4 (12:40 BST)

Hupernikao made an encouraging return to action at Scottsville last month, and though she failed to build on that last time, she should be capable of better still after just three starts. Chanel Allure has the strongest claims of the remainder, while Harebelle isn't out of it either.

#7 High Green - Greyville R8 (15:00 BST)

High Green won over further at this course earlier in the year and is entitled to have come on for his recent return to action. He looks to have the best claims in this field. Plymouth Rock can also play a leading role, while True Words merits respect as well.

#9 Joyful Winter - Greyville R9 (15:35 BST)

Joyful Winter was the beaten market choice last time out, but the pick of her form makes her the one to beat once again. Excessive Grace can come out best of the remainder, while Wichita is another with the potential to figure.

