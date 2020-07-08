To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 July

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"...the pick of her form makes her the one to beat once again..."

Timeform on Joyful Winter

#7 Hupernikao - Greyville R4 (12:40 BST)

Hupernikao made an encouraging return to action at Scottsville last month, and though she failed to build on that last time, she should be capable of better still after just three starts. Chanel Allure has the strongest claims of the remainder, while Harebelle isn't out of it either.

#7 High Green - Greyville R8 (15:00 BST)

High Green won over further at this course earlier in the year and is entitled to have come on for his recent return to action. He looks to have the best claims in this field. Plymouth Rock can also play a leading role, while True Words merits respect as well.

#9 Joyful Winter - Greyville R9 (15:35 BST)

Joyful Winter was the beaten market choice last time out, but the pick of her form makes her the one to beat once again. Excessive Grace can come out best of the remainder, while Wichita is another with the potential to figure.

Grey (RSA) 8th Jul (R4 1000m Plt)

Wednesday 8 July, 12.40pm

Back Lay
Pink Brandy
Airbuzz
Harebelle
To Do Ron Ron
Lavu Lavu
Chanel Allure
Hupernikao
Captains Rosy
Freestate Star
Cantata Choir
Wild Wing
Umkhomazi
Grey (RSA) 8th Jul (R8 1600m Hcap)

Wednesday 8 July, 3.00pm

Back Lay
Greek Sword
True Words
Tommy Grand
What A Blast
Justfortheepenny
Sacred Ibis
High Green
Assisted Take Off
Walterthepenniless
Brass Bell
Orchid Street
Plymouth Rock
Grey (RSA) 8th Jul (R9 1400m Plt)

Wednesday 8 July, 3.35pm

Back Lay
Excessive Grace
Blue Winter
Highland Heather
Ninetales
Bells And Whistles
Imperial Seal
Sapphire Rock
Wichita
Joyful Winter
Palmheart
Hullo Hi
Kaapse Meisie
Timeform,

