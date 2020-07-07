Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 July

#2 Ruban Bleu - Sandown R6 (06:20 BST)

Ruban Bleu didn't have much luck after at this level last time, but he can sit closer today and bounce back with the handy 2 kg claim. Choisborder has improved for a new yard and is feared most, ahead of More Than Exceed who is down in grade.

#3 Zoubo - Sandown R7 (06:55 BST)

Zoubo has just missed out the last twice, caught only late on last time, and she looks the one to beat down a few levels in grade with Oliver re-united. Jungle Jane has won two of the last three at an easier level but commands respect nonetheless, while Chevalier d'Eon won't be far away, either.

#7 Moscow Red - Sandown R8 (07:30 BST)

Moscow Red deserved the win at this level and then missed a whisker here after meeting some trouble and improved her figures again. She's well drawn and is expected to come out on top. Hapaira just missed out here twice before an okay effort last time and can be involved, while Tan Check likely has more to offer.

