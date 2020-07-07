To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 July

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sandown on Wednesday...

"...well drawn and is expected to come out on top..."

Timeform on Moscow Red

#2 Ruban Bleu - Sandown R6 (06:20 BST)

Ruban Bleu didn't have much luck after at this level last time, but he can sit closer today and bounce back with the handy 2 kg claim. Choisborder has improved for a new yard and is feared most, ahead of More Than Exceed who is down in grade.

#3 Zoubo - Sandown R7 (06:55 BST)

Zoubo has just missed out the last twice, caught only late on last time, and she looks the one to beat down a few levels in grade with Oliver re-united. Jungle Jane has won two of the last three at an easier level but commands respect nonetheless, while Chevalier d'Eon won't be far away, either.

#7 Moscow Red - Sandown R8 (07:30 BST)

Moscow Red deserved the win at this level and then missed a whisker here after meeting some trouble and improved her figures again. She's well drawn and is expected to come out on top. Hapaira just missed out here twice before an okay effort last time and can be involved, while Tan Check likely has more to offer.

Sand (AUS) 8th Jul (R6 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 8 July, 6.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. More Than Exceed
2. Ruban Bleu
3. Choisborder
6. Power Ohata
7. Global Gift
8. Scottish Rogue
9. Sir Kalahad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sand (AUS) 8th Jul (R7 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 8 July, 6.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. She Shao Fly
3. Zoubo
4. Bobby Rocks
6. Shes Beneficial
7. Carwelkin
8. Jungle Jane
9. Nina Rules
10. Radiant Warrior
11. Wish I Might
12. Miss Hayworth
13. Chica Bonita
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sand (AUS) 8th Jul (R8 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 8 July, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Buena Veloz
2. Barade
3. Annarbor
4. Main Stage
5. Trigger Point
6. Hapaira
7. Moscow Red
8. Clean Acheeva
9. Captain Harry
10. Tan Check
11. Gasworx
12. The Wrangler
13. Flying Sardine
14. Denero
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

