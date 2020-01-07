Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 January

Back

Soldier's Minute - 18:45 Kempton

Soldier's Minute bounced back to the level that saw him hack up at York in the spring when landing a Kempton handicap in October, with the manner of the victory suggesting higher marks would not be beyond him. He has since posted two creditable third-place finishes at Lingfield and Wolverhampton and has leading claims on his return to a venue where he has won two of his three starts.

Lay

Prince Of Rome - 19:45 Kempton

Prince Of Rome has a solid all-weather record and ran well to finish second at Lingfield last month, but he is drawn in the outside stall here, which is not ideal for one who usually races prominently. Richard Hughes's charge has not won for more than a year and can be opposed. Top Boy hasn't run for three months but has been in good form since joining Tony Carroll's yard and looks a more viable option.

Smart Stat

Padstow Harbour - 15:15 Ludlow

£16.55 - Harry Fry's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Padstow Harbour finished runner-up on her sole start in points in April, finding only one who has shown subsequent promise under Rules too good. Harry Fry has a good record with horses of this type and Padstow Harbour is expected to go well.