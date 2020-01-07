To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 January

Timeform provide three bets on Wednesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"...has leading claims on his return to a venue where he has won two of his three starts..."

Timeform on Soldier's Minute

Soldier's Minute - 18:45 Kempton

Soldier's Minute bounced back to the level that saw him hack up at York in the spring when landing a Kempton handicap in October, with the manner of the victory suggesting higher marks would not be beyond him. He has since posted two creditable third-place finishes at Lingfield and Wolverhampton and has leading claims on his return to a venue where he has won two of his three starts.

Prince Of Rome - 19:45 Kempton

Prince Of Rome has a solid all-weather record and ran well to finish second at Lingfield last month, but he is drawn in the outside stall here, which is not ideal for one who usually races prominently. Richard Hughes's charge has not won for more than a year and can be opposed. Top Boy hasn't run for three months but has been in good form since joining Tony Carroll's yard and looks a more viable option.

Padstow Harbour - 15:15 Ludlow

£16.55 - Harry Fry's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Padstow Harbour finished runner-up on her sole start in points in April, finding only one who has shown subsequent promise under Rules too good. Harry Fry has a good record with horses of this type and Padstow Harbour is expected to go well.

Recommended bets

Back - Soldier’s Minute – 18:45 Kempton
Lay - Prince Of Rome – 19:45 Kempton
Smart Stat - Padstow Harbour – 15:15 Ludlow

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

