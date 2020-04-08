Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 April

#6 Segismundo - Tampa Bay R1 (17:30)

Segismundo has been in good form of late and makes plenty of appeal back on dirt after a fine runner-up effort on turf last time. What a Hoot is largely unproven on dirt but will be a big threat if able to run to his best back on this surface, while The Kahn is another worth looking at.

#7 Tipsy Again - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

Tipsy Again was an impressive maiden claiming winner here last time, and while today's task is much tougher, the rating and speed figure she recorded there suggests she's up to it. Chit Chat Girl ran well to be second at Gulfstream last time and rates the main danger. Romantic Gizmo can't be ruled out of things either.

#5 Monkey Mind - Tampa Bay R6 (20:00)

Monkey Mind has faced some stiff tasks since winning an allowance optional claimer at Meadowlands in October and can take advantage of the drop in grade today. Barrel of Destiny also has less on her plate in this contest and should give a good account, while Cape Laa Di Da commands a second look as well.