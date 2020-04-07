Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 April

#4 Aussie Nugget - Sandown Race 7 (07:30)

Aussie Nugget only went down narrowly first up when just missing in a four-way finish. He rates well off that run and is open to good improvement racing second up. He is sure to appreciate the step up in trip and is another who drops back in grade. An inside draw leaves jockey Jye McNeil with options and he is notably unbeaten aboard the four-year-old (2/2).

#1 On The White Turf - Warwick Farm Race 8 (08:00)

On The White Turf has been a sectional star in each of her last three runs and should be right at her peak racing fourth up. She drops back in grade and appears well placed with the aid of the claim. She finally draws an inside gate and should be very strong at the end of the mile, making her difficult to oppose.

#4 War Tiger - Sandown Race 8 (08:10)

War Tiger took a good step forward last start when a strong all-the-way winner at Morphettville over 2006m. That was just his third start for the new stable and he can progress further here. He is a horse on an upward spiral, while his rivals look to lack a bit of upside.