To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform Australia provide three bets on Wednesday
Join today
View market

Timeform Australia identify three bets at Sandown and Warwick Farm on Wednesday...

"...has been a sectional star in each of her last three runs..."

Timeform on On The White Turf

#4 Aussie Nugget - Sandown Race 7 (07:30)

Aussie Nugget only went down narrowly first up when just missing in a four-way finish. He rates well off that run and is open to good improvement racing second up. He is sure to appreciate the step up in trip and is another who drops back in grade. An inside draw leaves jockey Jye McNeil with options and he is notably unbeaten aboard the four-year-old (2/2).

#1 On The White Turf - Warwick Farm Race 8 (08:00)

On The White Turf has been a sectional star in each of her last three runs and should be right at her peak racing fourth up. She drops back in grade and appears well placed with the aid of the claim. She finally draws an inside gate and should be very strong at the end of the mile, making her difficult to oppose.

#4 War Tiger - Sandown Race 8 (08:10)

War Tiger took a good step forward last start when a strong all-the-way winner at Morphettville over 2006m. That was just his third start for the new stable and he can progress further here. He is a horse on an upward spiral, while his rivals look to lack a bit of upside.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Aussie Nugget - Sandown Race 7 (07:30)
#1 On The White Turf - Warwick Farm Race 8 (08:00)
#4 War Tiger - Sandown Race 8 (08:10)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sand (AUS) 8th Apr (R7 1600m Hcap)

Wednesday 8 April, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Main Stage
2. Living The Dream
3. Netherfield
4. Aussie Nugget
5. Mellors
6. Muswellbrook
7. Robe De Fete
8. Rock Dove
9. Slowpoke Rodriguez
10. So He Rules
11. Big Sur
12. Jenkins
13. Lucabelle
Up
Down

Bet slip

WFrm (AUS) 8th Apr (R8 1600m Hcap)

Wednesday 8 April, 8.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. On The White Turf
2. Poulton Le Sands
3. He Runs Away
4. Mr Wong
5. Whispered
6. Come Along
7. Hostage Of War
9. Loveseat
10. Maybach
11. Gone Bye
12. Mubariz
13. Foxborough
14. Miyake
15. Kirwans Lane
17. Kelvinside
19. My Blue Jeans
20. Notabadharada
Up
Down

Bet slip

Sand (AUS) 8th Apr (R8 2100m Hcap)

Wednesday 8 April, 8.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Declares War
2. Ulusaba
3. Big Hammer
4. War Tiger
5. Civil Disobedience
6. Classic Weiwei
7. The Black Leopard
8. Bag Raider
9. Heir To The Throne
11. Jinda
12. Hunboshi
13. Larrikin
14. Young Hostess
15. Gold Medals
16. Alessandro
17. Excelsior Star
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles